liquidación Estados Unidos

Toys 'R' Us se prepara para liquidar sus operaciones en Estados Unidos
Noticias negocios

La liquidación será un gran golpe para la industria del juguete, ya que la cadena representa aproximadamente el 15 por ciento de los ingresos en ese sector de los Estados Unidos.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read