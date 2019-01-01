My Queue

LiquidSpace

Breather, the App That Lets You Rent Office Space by the Hour, Is Expanding to New Cities
Business Partnership

Breather, the App That Lets You Rent Office Space by the Hour, Is Expanding to New Cities

The venture-backed startup is launching in new markets domestically and abroad.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
How This Company Is Helping Businesses Make the Most of Excess Office Space

How This Company Is Helping Businesses Make the Most of Excess Office Space

It took a few tries, but Mark Gilbreath has found a sweet spot with LiquidSpace.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
How These Flexible Rental Spaces Are Helping Entrepreneurs Work From Anywhere

How These Flexible Rental Spaces Are Helping Entrepreneurs Work From Anywhere

Entrepreneurs are taking advantage of work spaces that boast convenience and cachet without commitment.
Elaine Glusac | 3 min read
3 Lessons Learned From the Sharing Economy

3 Lessons Learned From the Sharing Economy

Businesses are increasingly seeing the utility of enterprise services tailored to their needs, creating opportunity for nimble entrepreneurs.
Bob Bahramipour | 5 min read
The Sharing Economy is Misnamed But Deserves Celebration Anyway

The Sharing Economy is Misnamed But Deserves Celebration Anyway

Technology and the profit motive are creating more opportunity for entrepreneurs and better prices for consumers.
Andrew Geant | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Sharing Economy Offers Business Travelers More Options (and Hassles)
Growth Strategies

Sharing Economy Offers Business Travelers More Options (and Hassles)

The collaborative economy offers additional alternatives to tech-savvy business travelers willing to forgo the typical work trip experience.
Elaine Glusac | 4 min read