Listening

How to Become a Master Communicator by Following This One Rule
Ready For Anything

How to Become a Master Communicator by Following This One Rule

If you're ever talking with strangers at a networking event and want to identify the most successful person in the group, look to the one who's quiet but really listening.
Kara Goldin | 6 min read
Leadership and Legacy Lessons From Former Intuit CEO Brad Smith

Leadership and Legacy Lessons From Former Intuit CEO Brad Smith

People who demand excellence don't get it nearly as often as people who inspire it.
Jon Schumacher | 4 min read
3 Communication Techniques to Accelerate Your Organization's Effectiveness

3 Communication Techniques to Accelerate Your Organization's Effectiveness

Listen, be brave, and manage your body language.
Malachi Thompson | 6 min read
4 Culture Pitfalls to Avoid After Big Success

4 Culture Pitfalls to Avoid After Big Success

Success always brings new problems.
John Rampton | 5 min read
How to Listen to Your Employees Better so You Can Improve Your Business

How to Listen to Your Employees Better so You Can Improve Your Business

Create 'Hero relationships' with your workers so you foster a team environment that helps fix mistakes and makes your business stronger.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Losing Employees to Clients or Competitors? Culture Is the Secret to Retaining Them.
Ready For Anything

Losing Employees to Clients or Competitors? Culture Is the Secret to Retaining Them.

Smart companies recruit and retain top talent by using these four culture-related strategies.
Drew McLellan | 6 min read
Are You Really Listening? 7 Barriers to Listening Effectively.
Ready For Anything

Are You Really Listening? 7 Barriers to Listening Effectively.

Being present and really listening to what others have to say takes patience and practice.
John Stoker | 6 min read
16 Characteristics of Critical Thinkers
critical thinking

16 Characteristics of Critical Thinkers

Intuition is trustworthy after you have probed deeper to gain information and insight.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
18 Ways to Showcase Your Intelligence
Personal Branding

18 Ways to Showcase Your Intelligence

Geniuses can afford to be eccentric, but the merely smart need to look like they are.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Stop Interrupting and Listen to the Question
Ready For Anything

Stop Interrupting and Listen to the Question

Not letting the questioner finish makes you look hasty or lacking in confidence.
Stacey Hanke | 4 min read
15 Traits That Set Influential People Apart
Ready For Anything

15 Traits That Set Influential People Apart

Influential leaders spark change for the better.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
The More You Talk, the Less They Listen
Communication Strategies

The More You Talk, the Less They Listen

To stand out, say less.
Michael Houlihan & Bonnie Harvey | 5 min read
8 Communication Tactics to Eliminate Wasting Time at Work
Ready For Anything

8 Communication Tactics to Eliminate Wasting Time at Work

Listening is the best way to get your point across.
John Rampton | 7 min read
12 Actions You Can Take to Become a Better Person and a Better Leader
Personal Development

12 Actions You Can Take to Become a Better Person and a Better Leader

Leadership has little to do with dominance and a great deal to do with understanding the problems and motivations of other people.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
Steven Jobs's Wisdom Lives On
Project Grow

Steven Jobs's Wisdom Lives On

Here is what a crypto PR specialist learned from the most iconic American entrepreneur of our time.
Jennifer Spencer | 5 min read