Litecoin

How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency

How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin

Here's your step-by-step guide to using exchanges and wallet apps such as Coinbase to manage your bitcoin, as well as other cryptocurrencies such as Ether or Litecoin.
Rob Marvin | 8 min read
Where to Stash That Cryptocash? This Man Put It Under His Skin.

Where to Stash That Cryptocash? This Man Put It Under His Skin.

Martijn Wismeijer keeps his Bitcoin handy -- right between his thumb and index finger.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
How Bitcoin Is Fueling a New Payments Battlefield

How Bitcoin Is Fueling a New Payments Battlefield

The traditional payments industry is headed for an upheaval as more small businesses begin accepting Bitcoin and more payment startups rise to meet the growing demand.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read