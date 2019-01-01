My Queue

Little Black Book

Meet The Local Business Experts Who Made it to Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List
35Under35

Wanting to aggregate content on local businesses and attractions in some of India's busiest cities, Suchita Salwan and Dhruv Mathur conceptualized an online community under the name of Little Black Book.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
Growing At The Rate of 800%, Little Black Book Raises Another $1.2 Mn From IDG Ventures And IAN

Growing At The Rate of 800%, Little Black Book Raises Another $1.2 Mn From IDG Ventures And IAN

LBB has proven that urban consumers want to move beyond traditional Yelp-esque listing and aggregator platforms, says co-founder Suchita Salwan
Ritu Kochar | 2 min read