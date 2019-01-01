There are no Videos in your queue.
LittleBits
Technology
LittleBits CEO and Founder Ayah Bdeir explains the startup possibilities with an open source mentality.
Ayah Bdeir thinks that parents are key advocates to learning more about technology.
Ayah Bdeir believes that everyone can be an inventor but people can get intimidated by a lack of understanding.
Get an inside look at LittleBits' brick and mortar storefront.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
