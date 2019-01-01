Live Your Brand

There are no Videos in your queue.
It's natural that small business owners would associate the notion of branding only with big corporations. That couldn't be further from the truth.
It doesn't matter how small you start so long as you are your authentic self.
Between the rauckus company party and who you forgot to send a card, the holidays are a surprisingly treacherous time for your personal brand.
When employees believe in the brand, the company prospers.
The foundation for a strong personal brand is seeing yourself as others do and sincerely living your values.
After leaving her job, almost getting sued and landing a spot on Good Morning America, Lauren Thom found success as a New Orleans retailer.
A nonprofit organization that works to put an end to child trafficking has grown their brand by emphasizing humanity.
The restaurant 1905 encompasses its brand in everything -- from its employees to expanding its physical presence.
By pivoting its brand strategy, CalTort has managed to stay competitive with Chipotle, Moe's and other franchises. Here is what you can learn from them.
Arch Grants is looking to help St. Louis make its mark on the startup map with its grant program.
By thinking outside of the box for his branding, jeweler Kevin Main has established himself as one of the top artisan jewelers.
To scale his bag company Timbuk2, the founder had to keep his startup mentality when growing his brand.
When Livefyre launched it was looking to help bloggers build up a community by engaging with commenters. Now it is the fourth largest site network online. Here is how they did it.
Finding success in the world of fraternities and sororities, this startup decided to step up its game and have its brand go big.
Friends John Breese and Jim Holland took their love of the outdoors and built a brand that not only they are passionate about but is also fruitful.
