Living Social

LivingSocial's Tim O'Shaughnessy on the Power of Decisions
Entrepreneurs

In 'Trep Talk, the co-founder and CEO shares his most important business lesson and why he believes in moving fast and pushing the envelope.
Teri Evans | 5 min read
Steve Case and Tim O'Shaughnessy on How to Whip Up 'America's Secret Sauce'

The future of entrepreneurship is bright, but there are roadblocks. At SXSW, Steve Case explains the potential and the perils.
Bryan Keplesky
The Downside of Social Coupons

Social coupons can appealing--but make sure you're prepared to handle the rush of new customers they can bring.
Brian Quinton | 5 min read