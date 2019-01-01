My Queue

LivingSocial

LivingSocial Poaches New CEO, Gautam Thakar, From eBay
Daily Deal Sites

LivingSocial Poaches New CEO, Gautam Thakar, From eBay

Following widespread layoffs and evolving business models at the daily deals site, Thakar will succeed founder Tim O'Shaughnessy in August.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
LivingSocial Quadruples Inventory, Moves Away From Daily Deals

LivingSocial Quadruples Inventory, Moves Away From Daily Deals

As customers tire of flash sales and daily deals, LivingSocial hopes that merchants will appreciate its new extended-length promotions.
Brian Patrick Eha | 2 min read
Struggling Deals Site LivingSocial Kills Events Group, Closes New York Office

Struggling Deals Site LivingSocial Kills Events Group, Closes New York Office

The move eliminates 30 full-time positions and will have remaining staffers working remotely.
Benjamin Kabin | 1 min read
Zynga Layoffs: What Happens When Startups Grow Too Fast

Zynga Layoffs: What Happens When Startups Grow Too Fast

Here's a look at several businesses forced to cut back after a period of hyper-growth.
Brian Patrick Eha | 3 min read
New Sheriff to Police Daily-Deal Industry: Good News for Businesses?

New Sheriff to Police Daily-Deal Industry: Good News for Businesses?

The newly established Global Daily Deal Association wants daily-deal providers to do more than just improve consumer and merchant perceptions.
Mikal E. Belicove

How to Make Daily Deals Pay Off For Your Business
Marketing

How to Make Daily Deals Pay Off For Your Business

If you're interested in testing the social coupon waters, consider these four tips to help increase your likelihood of success.
Jeff Slutsky | 4 min read
The Three Worst Daily Deal Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
Marketing

The Three Worst Daily Deal Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Some small companies have had nightmarish experiences working with sites like Groupon and others. Follow these tips to make your campaign a success.
Jonathan Blum | 5 min read
Groupon, Other Deal Sites Not a Good Deal for Small Businesses
Marketing

Groupon, Other Deal Sites Not a Good Deal for Small Businesses

A new report suggests voucher offers largely aren't shoring up new customers or sales.
Jason Fell
New Ways to Tap into Daily Deals Sites
Marketing

New Ways to Tap into Daily Deals Sites

Having to be accountable to merchants is driving a wave of innovation in the world of daily deals.
Mikal E. Belicove
How to Build Credibility as a Young Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

How to Build Credibility as a Young Entrepreneur

Five steps to make your business a success when experience is not on your side.
Jane Porter | 5 min read
Daily Deals Not a Big Deal for Finding Customers
Starting a Business

Daily Deals Not a Big Deal for Finding Customers

When it comes to attracting new customers, daily-deal sites are popular but they rarely trump an owner's personal touch.
Mikal E. Belicove
Which Daily Deal Site is Right for You?
Marketing

Which Daily Deal Site is Right for You?

From Groupon to LivingSocial to GroupPrice.com, See which daily deal website is best for finding customers.
Mikal E. Belicove
Starting Your Own Group Buying Site Without Joining Groupon
Marketing

Starting Your Own Group Buying Site Without Joining Groupon

Group buying is growing by leaps and bounds. Get in on the action with a site of your own.
Mikal E. Belicove