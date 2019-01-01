There are no Videos in your queue.
Following widespread layoffs and evolving business models at the daily deals site, Thakar will succeed founder Tim O'Shaughnessy in August.
As customers tire of flash sales and daily deals, LivingSocial hopes that merchants will appreciate its new extended-length promotions.
The move eliminates 30 full-time positions and will have remaining staffers working remotely.
Here's a look at several businesses forced to cut back after a period of hyper-growth.
The newly established Global Daily Deal Association wants daily-deal providers to do more than just improve consumer and merchant perceptions.
If you're interested in testing the social coupon waters, consider these four tips to help increase your likelihood of success.
Some small companies have had nightmarish experiences working with sites like Groupon and others. Follow these tips to make your campaign a success.
A new report suggests voucher offers largely aren't shoring up new customers or sales.
Having to be accountable to merchants is driving a wave of innovation in the world of daily deals.
Five steps to make your business a success when experience is not on your side.
When it comes to attracting new customers, daily-deal sites are popular but they rarely trump an owner's personal touch.
From Groupon to LivingSocial to GroupPrice.com, See which daily deal website is best for finding customers.
Group buying is growing by leaps and bounds. Get in on the action with a site of your own.
