Entrepreneurs running several companies under one LLC may benefit from creating multiple corporations.
More specifically, do I need one LLC for each rental property, or one LLC for all of my properties?
Don't believe anyone who says an LLC is simple.
The decision to incorporate in Delaware is not one-size-fits-all. Make sure you do your homework.
Staying on top of your corporate record-keeping is essential for both legal and strategic reasons.
Starting a Business
If two's a bit too much company for your business, the solo route could help you maintain control while offering valuable personal-liability protection.
LLC
Setting up a single-member LLC is easy and there are fewer formalities involved compared with a corporation.
Entrepreneur Network
Tax and legal expert Mark Kohler gives tips on when and how to use this method of asset protection.
Incorporation
There are many factors to consider when you decide to incorporate your business.
Tax Center
Make sure you've done all you can to prevent identity theft by implementing these tips.
Incorporation
The assets of sole proprietors don't receive blanket protection simply by forming an LLC.
Tax Center
A good credit score can help you land loans, financing and better interest rates for your business.
Tax Center
By reviewing the pros and cons of these four common business structures, you can determine which one will benefit you most.
Family Businesses
Family-run companies need structure and careful planning. Your relationships and success depend on it.
Taxes
The IRS has an unofficial policy of cutting entrepreneurs a one-time break on late filing fees, but it's better not to count on it.
