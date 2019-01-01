My Queue

Here Are the Benefits of Multiple LLCs or Corporations for Your Businesses
Entrepreneurs running several companies under one LLC may benefit from creating multiple corporations.
James Parsons | 4 min read
Do I Need an LLC for My Rental Property?

More specifically, do I need one LLC for each rental property, or one LLC for all of my properties?
Mark J. Kohler | 2 min read
How to Set Up and Maintain Your Business Entity

Don't believe anyone who says an LLC is simple.
Mark J. Kohler | 1 min read
The Pros and Cons of Incorporating in Delaware

The decision to incorporate in Delaware is not one-size-fits-all. Make sure you do your homework.
Nellie Akalp | 4 min read
How to Keep Proper Corporate Records

Staying on top of your corporate record-keeping is essential for both legal and strategic reasons.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read

Party of One: Setting Up Your Single-Person Corporation
Starting a Business

If two's a bit too much company for your business, the solo route could help you maintain control while offering valuable personal-liability protection.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
How to Structure a Single Member LLC
LLC

Setting up a single-member LLC is easy and there are fewer formalities involved compared with a corporation.
Nellie Akalp | 6 min read
How to Know When the Corporate Veil Is Right for You
Entrepreneur Network

Tax and legal expert Mark Kohler gives tips on when and how to use this method of asset protection.
Entrepreneur Network | 3 min read
8 Reasons to Incorporate Your New Company Early
Incorporation

There are many factors to consider when you decide to incorporate your business.
Martin Zwilling | 5 min read
How You Can Better Protect Your Privacy
Tax Center

Make sure you've done all you can to prevent identity theft by implementing these tips.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
LLCs Are More Limited Protection Than Many Entrepreneurs Realize
Incorporation

The assets of sole proprietors don't receive blanket protection simply by forming an LLC.
Steve Cook | 4 min read
8 Ways to Build Your Company's Credit
Tax Center

A good credit score can help you land loans, financing and better interest rates for your business.
Mark J. Kohler | 4 min read
How to Choose the Right Business Structure
Tax Center

By reviewing the pros and cons of these four common business structures, you can determine which one will benefit you most.
Mark J. Kohler | 15+ min read
Keepin' it in the Family: How to Structure a Business With Your Closest Relatives
Family Businesses

Family-run companies need structure and careful planning. Your relationships and success depend on it.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
The Steep Cost of Filing Your Taxes Late
Taxes

The IRS has an unofficial policy of cutting entrepreneurs a one-time break on late filing fees, but it's better not to count on it.
Cameron Keng | 3 min read