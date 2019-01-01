My Queue

Loan Restructuring

Is 2019 a New Beginning for Indian MSMEs?
MSMEs

Is 2019 a New Beginning for Indian MSMEs?

What does loan restructuring mean for MSMEs: a lasting solution or just a band-aid for their everlasting distress? Entrepreneur examines.
Mohit Sabharwal | 5 min read
RBI to Consider Viability of MSME Loan Restructuring, Says Shaktikanta Das

RBI to Consider Viability of MSME Loan Restructuring, Says Shaktikanta Das

In conclusion to the 2-hour discussion with the representatives of MSME associations, RBI to look into the feasibility of loan restructuring scheme
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
Will RBI's Loan Restructuring Scheme Have a Significant Impact on MSME Growth?

Will RBI's Loan Restructuring Scheme Have a Significant Impact on MSME Growth?

As of January 2019, RBI has permitted a one-time restructuring of existing loans to MSMEs
Aastha Singal | 3 min read