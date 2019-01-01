My Queue

Loans

What Franchises Should Look for In a Bank
Franchise Financing

Industry vets offer up advice on finding the financial and lending partner that works for your business.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
Five Ways to Finance a Franchise

Franchisees share how they pulled together the cash to open their own franchise.
Daniel Bortz | 11 min read
Rising Interest Rates Are Creating Refinancing Headaches for Small Businesses

As re-appraisals drop, businesses should consider SBA-backed loans as a way out
Mark Abell | 6 min read
Amid Small Business's Surging Optimism, 5 Insights from Main Street Can Guide Your Entrepreneurial Path

It's a good time to get a loan but also to take advantage of tax reform and keep pace with tech.
Tom Sullivan and Melissa Bercier | 7 min read
Where to Start Investing If You Are Still Paying Off Student Loans

On average, today's graduates typically enter the workforce with nearly $40,000 in student debt.
Phil Town | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Should Entrepreneurs Lie? It's a Tricky Question.
Lying

In the hustle of the startup world, entrepreneurs often drop little white lies -- and don't even consider them to be lies. Where's the ethical line?
Jason Feifer | 8 min read
Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?
Finance

There's no definite answer here, but some things you must think about.
Jared Hecht | 5 min read
Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?
Finance

With so many business financing options, it can be overwhelming to know where to start.
Jared Hecht | 5 min read
Does It Really Need to Be This Hard to Get a Business Loan?
Finance

Your time in business, revenue and credit scores are usually among the three areas that will ultimately decide everything.
Levi King | 5 min read
Ready to Bootstrap? Consider These 5 Real-Life Stories.
Bootstrapping

Bootstrapping isn't always the path to riches. In fact, it's risky -- and a mixed bag when it comes to success.
Anna Johansson | 4 min read
How and Where to Get Startup Business Loans
Loans

Use small business startup loans to jump-start your business.
GOBankingRates | 8 min read
The Best Business Loans and Financing Options for Freelancers
Freelancers

Getting funding can be harder for freelancers, but there are options.
Amad Ebrahimi | 6 min read
The 6 Best Financing Options for Franchising a Business
Franchises

Opening a franchise requires lots of capital. If you need a business loan to make it happen, here are the best options available.
Jared Hecht | 7 min read
Work it Step-by-Step to Get a Better Business Loan
Startup Financing

Smaller business loans are great stepping stones toward bigger, less-expensive financing in the future.
Jared Hecht | 6 min read
That Fast Online Loan Could Have Super-high Interest Rates and Hidden Fees That Bankrupt Your Business
FinTech

It's high time fintech small-business lenders should be regulated.
Mark Abell | 5 min read
Often borrowed from a bank, credit union or private agency, loans help entrepreneurs and business owners start or sustain businesses by lending a sum of money that is paid back with interest. Raising enough capital is key for an entrepreneur looking to start his or her own business. There are a number of loans available so understanding which type of loan is best for a business is crucial. 