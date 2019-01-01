My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Local Business Marketing

Go Beyond Google AdWords
Online Marketing

Go Beyond Google AdWords

If you've had some success with Google AdWords, these next steps will help you scale up your local advertising campaigns.
Perry Marshall | 6 min read
How to Turn Prospects into Customers with Your Landing Page

How to Turn Prospects into Customers with Your Landing Page

The 8 essential elements your landing page must have in order to up your conversion rate
Perry Marshall | 8 min read
Why You Need a Stellar Landing Page to Convert Prospects

Why You Need a Stellar Landing Page to Convert Prospects

In the sales process, your landing page has much more power than your website to get people to buy from you. Find out why.
Perry Marshall | 8 min read
4 Key Reasons Local Businesses Fail When Using Google AdWords

4 Key Reasons Local Businesses Fail When Using Google AdWords

If you've tried Google AdWords and had little to no success, find out what you could have doing wrong.
Perry Marshall | 5 min read