Local Economies

Local

Don't Let Your Butt Dominate Your Brain

Are you too focused on local problems and ideas?
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
Helping Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses Make the Digital Transformation

Increasingly, even small businesses can sell to a global economy, if they have the right tools.
Bill Nuti | 4 min read
6 Small Businesses Worth Supporting This Holiday Season

Buying from small businesses strengthens the backbone of the economy.
Carol Roth | 4 min read
The 15 Best-Run Cities in America

We'll help you decide where to go, but you have to pack the boxes.
Grace Reader | 6 min read
This Entrepreneur Is Proving That a Zero-Interest Loan Platform Can Work

Check out what's taking crowdfunding to a new level.
Michelle Goodman | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Small Businesses

Why Small Business Is Personal -- Not Local

In this global economy, success has no boundaries or geographical limitations -- no matter how small or large your company.
Clate Mask | 5 min read
Entrepreneurs

6 Benefits for You and Your Community From Supporting Local Entrepreneurs

Locally owned businesses give communities a unique character but those businesses need loyal customers to survive.
John Rampton | 4 min read
Real Estate

Amazon, Ecommerce Rivals Fuel Commercial Property Boom in India

The Internet retailer and its fast-growing local rivals are driving a boom in property leasing in India as their storage needs rise.
Reuters | 3 min read
Israel

Israel's High-Tech Boom Is Double-Edged Sword

While the country's high tech industry is a major growth engine and investment magnet, increasingly startups acquired by foreign buyers are then either shut down or turned into R&D centers.
Reuters | 5 min read
Detroit

Judge Confirms Detroit Plan to Exit Historic Bankruptcy

The ruling comes more than two months after the start of a hearing to determine whether the plan was fair to creditors and feasible for the city to implement.
Reuters | 2 min read
Ebola

Business as Usual in NYC Despite First Ebola Case

New York City residents and professionals seemed to take news of the city's first case of Ebola in stride.
Tom DiChristopher | 4 min read
Economic Conditions

Data Show U.S. Economy's Pulse Is Still Strong

A 14-year low on jobless claims reinforced expectations that slack in the labor market was being reduced.
Reuters | 3 min read
Economic Conditions

The 5 Most Powerful Economic Empires of All Time

Over the course of human history, certain civilizations developed huge advantages against their rivals. In chronological order, here are the five most dominant economic empires the world has seen so far.
Chris Matthews | 6 min read
Real Estate

NYC Landmark Prohibits Chain Stores From Leasing Vacated Space

When a Starbucks lease ends in May, the independently-owned Café Grumpy is slated to move into Grand Central Terminal.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
New Orleans

In New Orleans, 'Tis the Season for Startups

With New Orleans Entrepreneur Week underway, the event's co-founder discusses the state of small business in the Big Easy.
Jason Fell | 5 min read