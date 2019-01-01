My Queue

What Will be the Impact of GST on the Logistics Industry?
GST Impact

What Will be the Impact of GST on the Logistics Industry?

With GST in place, India is expected to become a seamless market without any difference in the interstate or intrastate markets
Varun Biyani | 5 min read
This 19- Year-Old Indian Online Listing Portal Fears No New Kid On The Block

This 19- Year-Old Indian Online Listing Portal Fears No New Kid On The Block

The founder and ceo feels his competition is only with Google.
Komal Nathani & Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Why On-Demand Service is a Great Startup Opportunity

Why On-Demand Service is a Great Startup Opportunity

How this startup is poised to make online home services an integral part of evolution process.
Samiksha Jain | 5 min read
The rise of 'service' aggregators

The rise of 'service' aggregators

More than enabling growth of these on-demand businesses, technology and smartphone penetration has disrupted India's blue-collar job market.
Sandeep Soni | 5 min read
Time to 'UrbanClap' if you are looking for local services

Time to 'UrbanClap' if you are looking for local services

UrbanClap- one stop destination for all local services.
Samiksha Jain | 4 min read