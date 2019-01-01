My Queue

Location-based Advertising

6 Google Ad Extensions to Supercharge Your Clickthrough Rate
Google AdWords

6 Google Ad Extensions to Supercharge Your Clickthrough Rate

Ad extensions entice more clicks. Here are six different ad extensions you can try.
Perry Marshall, Mike Rhodes, and Bryan Todd | 6 min read
Mobile Marketing Emerges as the Ultimate Vehicle for Crossing Advertising's 'Last Mile'

Mobile Marketing Emerges as the Ultimate Vehicle for Crossing Advertising's 'Last Mile'

Countless brands have long puzzled how to nudge customers into buying. Mobile technologies are the answer everyone has sought.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
How to List Your Business on Apple's New 'Maps Connect' Portal

How to List Your Business on Apple's New 'Maps Connect' Portal

Why you should add your company data to Apple Maps and how to get it done fast.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
It's Time to Wire Your Business for Indoor Location-Based Search

It's Time to Wire Your Business for Indoor Location-Based Search

Think of it as GPS for inside your store. The largest retailers are implementing the technology but it's affordable for everybody.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
Local Businesses: Facebook Now Offers Stalkerish Ads That Target Nearby Customers

Local Businesses: Facebook Now Offers Stalkerish Ads That Target Nearby Customers

Oh, the places Facebook knows your customers go! And live.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Samsung Bashes iPhone Battery Life in Cleverly Placed Airport Ads
Location-based Advertising

Samsung Bashes iPhone Battery Life in Cleverly Placed Airport Ads

The South Korean has affixed signs at airport power outlets that needle the Apple iPhone's notoriously poor battery performance.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
The Rise of 'Nudge' Advertising
Marketing

The Rise of 'Nudge' Advertising

With companies using big data to push you toward their services, it's starting to feel very much like '1984.'
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Twitter Testing 'Nearby' Service to Show Users Local Tweets
Technology

Twitter Testing 'Nearby' Service to Show Users Local Tweets

The new service shows the messages of other nearby users, whether you follow them or not.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
Foursquare Opens Up Ad Platform to All Small Businesses
Marketing

Foursquare Opens Up Ad Platform to All Small Businesses

Hoping to generate big revenues, Foursquare has rolled out a self-service ad tool to all 1.5 million registered businesses.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
5 Lessons in Local Mobile Advertising from Big Brands
Marketing

5 Lessons in Local Mobile Advertising from Big Brands

Mobile advertising has the potential to spur customers to action in ways tradition advertising doesn't. Here are a few things you need to know to get it right.
Kathleen Davis
Local Advertising Connects With Customers Using Inside Jokes
Marketing

Local Advertising Connects With Customers Using Inside Jokes

Consider 'out-of-home' ads to connect with locals.
John Patrick Pullen | 4 min read
Privacy of Location-Based Services on FCC's Radar
Starting a Business

Privacy of Location-Based Services on FCC's Radar

The Federal Communications Commission is turning its attention to privacy issues surrounding the growing use by businesses of location-based services.
Mikal E. Belicove
How Location-Based Marketing Can Help You Connect with Customers
Marketing

How Location-Based Marketing Can Help You Connect with Customers

Some real-world examples of how companies have successfully used these tactics and how you can too.
Jeanne Hopkins and Jamie Turner | 5 min read
A New Platform for Hyper-Local Marketing for Small Businesses
Marketing

A New Platform for Hyper-Local Marketing for Small Businesses

With LocalVox, small businesses can promote deals, events and new services in their immediate neighborhoods.
Jason Ankeny | 3 min read
HopStop Offers Free Geo-Targeted Ads for Small Businesses
Marketing

HopStop Offers Free Geo-Targeted Ads for Small Businesses

Over a 30-day period, ads will appear at no cost within the directions results provided to HopStop's 55 million users.
Jason Fell