Location-based Marketing

How Foursquare Became a Jukebox Hero by Helping This Company Target Bar-Goers
The Fix

How Foursquare Became a Jukebox Hero by Helping This Company Target Bar-Goers

TouchTunes, a digital jukebox company, has incorporated Foursquare software into its app, so it can push notifications to users when they're at the bar and send them personalized song suggestions.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
5 Mobile Marketing Practices Every Profit-Minded Business Should Adopt

5 Mobile Marketing Practices Every Profit-Minded Business Should Adopt

If you're not being smart about reaching your customers via mobile, you're leaving a ton of money on the table.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Finding a Competitive Edge in a Non-Traditional Locale

Finding a Competitive Edge in a Non-Traditional Locale

Location, location, location -- even when it's Sacramento -- can benefit your business.
Ryan Vanni | 6 min read
3 Social-Marketing Predictions for 2015

3 Social-Marketing Predictions for 2015

The transformation of shopping by the convergence of mobile devices and social media will only accelerate.
Bill Sussman | 3 min read
How to List Your Business on Apple's New 'Maps Connect' Portal

How to List Your Business on Apple's New 'Maps Connect' Portal

Why you should add your company data to Apple Maps and how to get it done fast.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read

More From This Topic

It's Time to Wire Your Business for Indoor Location-Based Search
Location-based Marketing

It's Time to Wire Your Business for Indoor Location-Based Search

Think of it as GPS for inside your store. The largest retailers are implementing the technology but it's affordable for everybody.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
Local Businesses: Facebook Now Offers Stalkerish Ads That Target Nearby Customers
Facebook

Local Businesses: Facebook Now Offers Stalkerish Ads That Target Nearby Customers

Oh, the places Facebook knows your customers go! And live.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Sprint Past the Competition With Location-Based Mobile Marketing
Location-based Marketing

Sprint Past the Competition With Location-Based Mobile Marketing

The technology is readily available to woo your customers when they are near but only a minority of businesses are using it.
Brett Relander | 4 min read
Tips for Expanding Your Business to Another City
Starting a Business

Tips for Expanding Your Business to Another City

Mark Vevle helped set up Brooklyn Flea Philly, but the market failed. Lessons learned, he decided to open his own, Philly-centric market.
Laura Entis | 5 min read
Foursquare Opens Up Ad Platform to All Small Businesses
Marketing

Foursquare Opens Up Ad Platform to All Small Businesses

Hoping to generate big revenues, Foursquare has rolled out a self-service ad tool to all 1.5 million registered businesses.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
New Foursquare Feature Could Increase Check-Ins for Businesses
Marketing

New Foursquare Feature Could Increase Check-Ins for Businesses

Users can now check in their friends when visiting their favorite local businesses.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Digital Marketing Must: Deliver Great Content Where Your Customers Are
Marketing

Digital Marketing Must: Deliver Great Content Where Your Customers Are

Our live discussion about best digital marketing tips with experts Karen Leland, Jayson DeMers and Adam Kleinberg, hosted by Entrepreneur's Jason Fell.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
9 New Tips for Location-Based Marketing
Marketing

9 New Tips for Location-Based Marketing

It's been years since the early days of Foursquare and Yelp. What should entrepreneurs know now about location-based marketing? Team Digital has this advice.
Colleen DeBaise | 5 min read
3 Smart and Creative Ways to Use Foursquare for Marketing
Marketing

3 Smart and Creative Ways to Use Foursquare for Marketing

Here are tips for using the popular social media tool to engage users and find new customers.
Rick Mulready | 5 min read
How Location-Based Social Networks Are Changing the Game for Businesses
Marketing

How Location-Based Social Networks Are Changing the Game for Businesses

New trends that are altering the way brick-and-mortar companies do business.
Brian Honigman