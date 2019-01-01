There are no Videos in your queue.
Location-based Marketing
The Fix
TouchTunes, a digital jukebox company, has incorporated Foursquare software into its app, so it can push notifications to users when they're at the bar and send them personalized song suggestions.
If you're not being smart about reaching your customers via mobile, you're leaving a ton of money on the table.
Location, location, location -- even when it's Sacramento -- can benefit your business.
The transformation of shopping by the convergence of mobile devices and social media will only accelerate.
Why you should add your company data to Apple Maps and how to get it done fast.
Think of it as GPS for inside your store. The largest retailers are implementing the technology but it's affordable for everybody.
Oh, the places Facebook knows your customers go! And live.
The technology is readily available to woo your customers when they are near but only a minority of businesses are using it.
Mark Vevle helped set up Brooklyn Flea Philly, but the market failed. Lessons learned, he decided to open his own, Philly-centric market.
Hoping to generate big revenues, Foursquare has rolled out a self-service ad tool to all 1.5 million registered businesses.
Users can now check in their friends when visiting their favorite local businesses.
Our live discussion about best digital marketing tips with experts Karen Leland, Jayson DeMers and Adam Kleinberg, hosted by Entrepreneur's Jason Fell.
It's been years since the early days of Foursquare and Yelp. What should entrepreneurs know now about location-based marketing? Team Digital has this advice.
Here are tips for using the popular social media tool to engage users and find new customers.
New trends that are altering the way brick-and-mortar companies do business.
