My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

logo design

5 Tips for Building a Strong Brand Identity
Branding

5 Tips for Building a Strong Brand Identity

What's in a name? Everything: A vibrant brand is what keeps a prospective customer interested long enough to view your offerings.
Dan Scalco | 4 min read
8 Businesses for Entrepreneurs Seeking Success Working From Home

8 Businesses for Entrepreneurs Seeking Success Working From Home

More and more people are opting to take freelance jobs, giving them a flexible schedule and a handsome paycheck.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
One of the Most Famous Logos in the World Just Got a Makeover

One of the Most Famous Logos in the World Just Got a Makeover

Google has, once again, redesigned its logo.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
How to Design the Perfect Logo (Infographic)

How to Design the Perfect Logo (Infographic)

From striking shapes to magnetic fonts, to cunning hidden imagery and beyond, here are all of the juicy ingredients you need to cook up a high-impact logo.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Crowdfunding Campaigns Come With a Growing Price Tag

Crowdfunding Campaigns Come With a Growing Price Tag

A panoply of new services are being offered to make projects stand out. But an entrepreneur has to be prepared to spend some money.
Sally Outlaw | 6 min read