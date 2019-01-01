There are no Videos in your queue.
Logos
Rebranding
Grammar is only one tactic the pizza chain is using to distance itself from John Schnatter.
Square? Circular? Geometric? Organic? These elements actually communicate different things. Be sure you know what those are.
You may not have an artistic bone in your body, but rest easy: There are experts, freelancers and low-cost online tools to help.
With 6.7 million trademarks out there -- sigh -- it's getting hard to find something unique. Here's what to do instead.
It's a primal thing.
Logos
The first step to an awesome logo is an idea.
Branding
Brands can and should evolve as the market changes. But be sure you are rebranding for the right reasons.
Trademarks
Current events quickly morph into trademarking sprees seeking to capitalize on what's in the news.
stock art
You could get sued. Your image could pop up on a competitor's site. It can't be trademarked. So, stop defending stock art because it's "cheap."
Rebranding
You may have to update your new company's brand to reflect your values, vision and purpose. Here's how.
Lawsuits
PayPal claims Pandora ignored 110 pages of examples showing how its logo is causing consumer confusion.
Branding
Designing a strong logo can reap endless rewards from increased awareness to sales and, even, long-term loyalty.
Mistakes
It's your latest reminder to consider all of the possibilities.
Infographics
The color of your logo will determine how it is perceived.
Logos are original symbols or images that represents brands. Logos are an essential part of establishing recognition for a company's brand and differentiating it from other businesses, and is typically protected by a trademark, copyright or both. Logos should be carefully constructed to best represent the key value proposition of a business, as a company's logo plays a large part in communicating its values to customers.
