My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Logos

Papa John's Files Trademark to Lose Its Apostrophe and Spotlights New 'Papas' Who Aren't Its Founder
Rebranding

Papa John's Files Trademark to Lose Its Apostrophe and Spotlights New 'Papas' Who Aren't Its Founder

Grammar is only one tactic the pizza chain is using to distance itself from John Schnatter.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
How Your Company's Logo Influences Purchase Decisions

How Your Company's Logo Influences Purchase Decisions

Square? Circular? Geometric? Organic? These elements actually communicate different things. Be sure you know what those are.
Katie Lundin | 8 min read
4 Logo-Design Options to Boost Your Startup's or Small Business's Marketing Campaign

4 Logo-Design Options to Boost Your Startup's or Small Business's Marketing Campaign

You may not have an artistic bone in your body, but rest easy: There are experts, freelancers and low-cost online tools to help.
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
Make a Name for Yourself: 4 Expert Tips for Choosing a Name and Trademark

Make a Name for Yourself: 4 Expert Tips for Choosing a Name and Trademark

With 6.7 million trademarks out there -- sigh -- it's getting hard to find something unique. Here's what to do instead.
Darpan Munjal | 8 min read
Here's Why So Many Fast Food Logos Are Red

Here's Why So Many Fast Food Logos Are Red

It's a primal thing.
3 min read

More From This Topic

How to Create a Great Logo for Your Small Business
Logos

How to Create a Great Logo for Your Small Business

The first step to an awesome logo is an idea.
Kimberly de Silva | 7 min read
6 Signs Your Company Needs to Rebrand
Branding

6 Signs Your Company Needs to Rebrand

Brands can and should evolve as the market changes. But be sure you are rebranding for the right reasons.
Maria Ross | 9 min read
4 Novel Trademark Developments We Saw in 2017
Trademarks

4 Novel Trademark Developments We Saw in 2017

Current events quickly morph into trademarking sprees seeking to capitalize on what's in the news.
Jaia Thomas | 3 min read
5 Ways Stock Art Might Be Killing Your Small Business Brand
stock art

5 Ways Stock Art Might Be Killing Your Small Business Brand

You could get sued. Your image could pop up on a competitor's site. It can't be trademarked. So, stop defending stock art because it's "cheap."
Katie Lundin | 7 min read
So, You've Taken the Reins as Owner . . . Now, What?
Rebranding

So, You've Taken the Reins as Owner . . . Now, What?

You may have to update your new company's brand to reflect your values, vision and purpose. Here's how.
Holly Mason | 7 min read
PayPal Sues Pandora Over Logo Similarities
Lawsuits

PayPal Sues Pandora Over Logo Similarities

PayPal claims Pandora ignored 110 pages of examples showing how its logo is causing consumer confusion.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
How Much Should a Quality Logo Really Cost?
Branding

How Much Should a Quality Logo Really Cost?

Designing a strong logo can reap endless rewards from increased awareness to sales and, even, long-term loyalty.
Andrew Medal | 4 min read
How a Coffee Startup Chose its Crowdsourced Logo
Crowdsourcing

How a Coffee Startup Chose its Crowdsourced Logo

Sometimes, the answer is clear.
Alexandra Zissu | 3 min read
A Guy Just Totally Ruined McDonald's Holiday Cups With a Simple Drawing
Mistakes

A Guy Just Totally Ruined McDonald's Holiday Cups With a Simple Drawing

It's your latest reminder to consider all of the possibilities.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
The Role of Color in Branding (Infographic)
Infographics

The Role of Color in Branding (Infographic)

The color of your logo will determine how it is perceived.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
Logos are original symbols or images that represents brands. Logos are an essential part of establishing recognition for a company's brand and differentiating it from other businesses, and is typically protected by a trademark, copyright or both. Logos should be carefully constructed to best represent the key value proposition of a business, as a company's logo plays a large part in communicating its values to customers.