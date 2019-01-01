My Queue

logotipos

Cómo el logotipo de tu negocio influye en las decisiones de compra de tus clientes
¿Cuadrado? ¿Circular? ¿Geométrico? ¿Orgánico? Estos elementos realmente comunican cosas diferentes. Asegúrate de saber qué quieres decir.
Katie Lundin | 11 min read
5 tips para crear un logo sobresaliente

Un experto te dice los elementos que debes considerar para diseñar un logotipo único que posicione tu marca.
Brian Patrick Eha | 5 min read