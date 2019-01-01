My Queue

London

Driverless Shuttle Buses Arrive in London
Transportation

Driverless Shuttle Buses Arrive in London

A three-week test is designed to get the public used to riding in autonomous buses, with an eye toward improving public transportation in the British capital.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Brexit Turmoil Makes Britain a Bargain for U.S. Businesses

Brexit has created a buyer's market for U.K. talent and real estate but you'll need help navigating the uncertainty.
David Nicholls | 4 min read
London Startup Scene Weighs Threat of British 'Techxit'

High-profile companies are threatening to pull out or slow down plans to enter the U.K. market, international employees are second-guessing their immigration standing and investors could cut new funding that is the lifeblood of young tech firms.
Reuters | 6 min read
Why Hello Kitty Is Cross Marketing With a Small Cookie Shop in London

Bolanile Maté of Be Better Paris explains how a large brand can align itself with a boutique store in today's business landscape.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
More Than 13,000 People Are on the Waitlist for This Tiny Pop-up London Restaurant Where You Can Eat Naked

No joke: The Bunyadi opens in June and will serve grilled meats by candlelight in an effort to recreate a caveman dining experience.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read

Drones

Passenger Jet Hits Drone Near London's Heathrow Airport

Pilots were not surprised that the incident occurred.
David Meyer | 2 min read
Environment

Why These Pigeons Are Wearing Tiny Backpacks

The birds are actually monitoring air pollution in London.
Nick Summers | 2 min read
Uber

London Cabbies Crowdfund to Fight Uber

Traditional taxi drivers say they are unable to compete on a level playing field with the ridesharing giant.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Uber

Uber Wins a Major Lawsuit in the U.K.'s High Court

The court ruling allows Uber drivers to work in London.
Geoffrey Smith | 2 min read
Cybersecurity

5 Growing Cyber-Security Epicenters Around the World

Cyber-security companies are hiring by the droves, with some creating hundreds or thousands of jobs every year alone.
Zach Cutler | 5 min read
Home Improvement

Check Out This Star Trek-Style Home Elevator

The Terry Lifestyle Lift offers an alternative to stairlifts and bulky home elevators for those with mobility issues.
Reuters | 5 min read
Bitcoin

London Stakes Its Claim as Global Bitcoin Hub

British authorities have come out in support of digital currencies in the name of promoting financial innovation.
Reuters | 6 min read
Retail

Google Opens Its First-Ever Store in This Big City

It is appropriately called The Google Shop. Two more are set to open later in the year.
Arjun Kharpal | 2 min read
Smart Devices

Can You Guess the 'Smartest' City in the World?

By 'smartest,' we mean most digitally connected and efficient.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read