London Business School

A Startup To Keep Children Engaged: KenziBox
Startups

"KenziBox is an innovative product that keeps children busy, engaged and learning. We made doing art and craft activities as easy as packing [an] iPad in a bag. We believe we can get all young kids crafting."
Pamella de Leon | 4 min read
Companies Need To Try Harder (And Be Smarter) When Tackling Talent Retention

How we attract top talent into the region in itself is not enough- retention is key if we are to develop a sustainable economy over the many years to come.
Rahul Dhadphale | 5 min read
Educating Execs: London Business School, Dubai, UAE

"We are a school whose graduates are some of the most sought-after in the world."
Aby Sam Thomas | 3 min read
Walpole And LBS Launch Luxury Management MBA Program

London Business School and Walpole has a program for those interested in building a management career within the luxury goods industry.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read