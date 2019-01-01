My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Long Hours

Don't Let Entrepreneurship Push You Over The Edge
Mental Health

Don't Let Entrepreneurship Push You Over The Edge

The stresses and challenges of startup culture can burn you out and bend your frame of reference. Get ahead of the curve by making mental health a top priority and putting strategies in place.
Manish Dudharejia | 9 min read
8 Ways to Work Smarter and Improve Productivity

8 Ways to Work Smarter and Improve Productivity

Get more done without working more hours.
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
My Career in Silicon Valley Taught Me the Futility of 80-Hour Work Weeks

My Career in Silicon Valley Taught Me the Futility of 80-Hour Work Weeks

The much-maligned 40-hour work week is actually a pretty good way to work for the long term.
William Hall | 5 min read
Studies Show Working Overtime Is Basically Pointless

Studies Show Working Overtime Is Basically Pointless

Opportunity does sleep, and it also takes needed breaks.
Mike Taylor | 5 min read
An Obituary for the 40-Hour Workweek

An Obituary for the 40-Hour Workweek

Satirically we mourn the death of a venerable American institution and ponder those who are happy it is no more.
Phil La Duke | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Working Hard Is Not the Same as Working Smart
Long Hours

Working Hard Is Not the Same as Working Smart

The number of hours an employee works in a day does not equal how effective they are.
Steve Blank | 6 min read
Working More Hours Leads to Burnout, Not More Productivity
Work-Life Balance

Working More Hours Leads to Burnout, Not More Productivity

Working fewer hours improves your productivity by allowing you to experience that part of your existence knows as 'your life.'
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
Working 80 Hours a Week is Not Actually What Leads to Success
Work-Life Balance

Working 80 Hours a Week is Not Actually What Leads to Success

If you're always working 10-hour days, somebody needs to explain 'diminishing returns' to you.
Ray Zinn | 5 min read
Here's What I Learned When I Quit My Own Business
Startup Lessons

Here's What I Learned When I Quit My Own Business

Just when you think you have it all figured out, you learn that you don't.
Mark Asquith | 12 min read
The 2,000-Hour Question
Entrepreneurs

The 2,000-Hour Question

How many hours do most entrepreneurs really work?
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
Japan Seeing Record Number of Cases of People Working Themselves to Death
Japan

Japan Seeing Record Number of Cases of People Working Themselves to Death

Japan has no legal limits on working hours, and people are dying either from cardiovascular disease or suicide due to work-related stress.
Reuters | 4 min read
Those 12-Hour Days Are Killing You Without Helping Your Business
Long Hours

Those 12-Hour Days Are Killing You Without Helping Your Business

Entrepreneurs enjoy bragging about their marathon days but they are not exempt from the law of diminishing returns.
John Rampton | 5 min read
Your Workplace Stress Is Killing You
Stress

Your Workplace Stress Is Killing You

According to a new study, our offices may be chipping years off our lives.
Lisa Evans | 3 min read
Working Long Hours Could Kill You
Personal Health

Working Long Hours Could Kill You

The stress of working long hours can lead to negative health consequences, increasing your risk of stroke.
Lisa Evans | 3 min read
How the 9-to-5 Came to Be and Why It No Longer Makes Sense (Infographic)
Infographics

How the 9-to-5 Came to Be and Why It No Longer Makes Sense (Infographic)

Everybody's working for the weekend, but is it best to get 'er done in long, eight-hour stints? Probably not.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read