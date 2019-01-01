There are no Videos in your queue.
Long Hours
Mental Health
The stresses and challenges of startup culture can burn you out and bend your frame of reference. Get ahead of the curve by making mental health a top priority and putting strategies in place.
Get more done without working more hours.
The much-maligned 40-hour work week is actually a pretty good way to work for the long term.
Opportunity does sleep, and it also takes needed breaks.
Satirically we mourn the death of a venerable American institution and ponder those who are happy it is no more.
Long Hours
The number of hours an employee works in a day does not equal how effective they are.
Work-Life Balance
Working fewer hours improves your productivity by allowing you to experience that part of your existence knows as 'your life.'
Work-Life Balance
If you're always working 10-hour days, somebody needs to explain 'diminishing returns' to you.
Startup Lessons
Just when you think you have it all figured out, you learn that you don't.
Japan
Japan has no legal limits on working hours, and people are dying either from cardiovascular disease or suicide due to work-related stress.
Long Hours
Entrepreneurs enjoy bragging about their marathon days but they are not exempt from the law of diminishing returns.
Stress
According to a new study, our offices may be chipping years off our lives.
Personal Health
The stress of working long hours can lead to negative health consequences, increasing your risk of stroke.
Infographics
Everybody's working for the weekend, but is it best to get 'er done in long, eight-hour stints? Probably not.
