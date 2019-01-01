My Queue

5 Ways to Avoid Common CEO Mistakes
5 Ways to Avoid Common CEO Mistakes

Never blame your team.
John Monarch | 6 min read
How to Make Your Business Successful by Focusing on the Long-Term ROI

How to Make Your Business Successful by Focusing on the Long-Term ROI

Entrepreneurs are often afraid to act because of how a decision will impact them right now. But, you need to be thinking about the future.
Scott Oldford | 6 min read
Level up Your Operations With Win-Win Vendor Relationships

Level up Your Operations With Win-Win Vendor Relationships

No company delivers quality goods on time without a strong, smooth-running supplier network. Building profitable relationships with vendors ensures long-term success.
Dipti Parmar | 8 min read
5 Ways to Think Long-Term in a Short-Term Market

5 Ways to Think Long-Term in a Short-Term Market

Counterintuitively, we've found that the best short-term strategy is a long-term one.
Mark Miller and Lucas Conley | 6 min read
3 Principles for Building a Company That Lasts

3 Principles for Building a Company That Lasts

Products come and go, but it's how you treat people, from clients to employees, that creates a firm for the ages.
Anthony Tumbiolo | 4 min read

Successful Selling Only Begins With the Sale
Successful Selling Only Begins With the Sale

That's just the start of what can become a beautiful relationship, featuring evergreen sales and long-term contracts. Have a plan for getting there.
George Deeb | 6 min read
3 Ways to Create a Lasting Long-Term Relationship With Your Team
3 Ways to Create a Lasting Long-Term Relationship With Your Team

Treat staff members with the long-term in mind -- treat each employee relationship as if it's going to be permanent.
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
How My Not-So-Hot Rod Taught Me the Difference Between Endearing and Enduring
How My Not-So-Hot Rod Taught Me the Difference Between Endearing and Enduring

Money hunting with venture capitalists is like dumping cash into a sports car -- a success only for the short term.
Ray Zinn | 5 min read
The Long Game: 6 Prerequisites for a Killer Product That Lasts Forever
The Long Game: 6 Prerequisites for a Killer Product That Lasts Forever

You not only need the individual capacity to focus, work collaboratively and take calculated risks but also the market awareness to constantly refine your product for appeal.
Jeff Boss | 4 min read
Solve Your Buyers' Problems by Changing Their Perspective
Solve Your Buyers' Problems by Changing Their Perspective

Move a potential customer into purchase mode by focusing on the long-term view, not troubling current trends.
Jeff Shore | 3 min read
5 Ways to Sustain a Long-Term Career Focus
5 Ways to Sustain a Long-Term Career Focus

Make the decision to run a marathon and then prepare, run, recover and repeat the process several times over. Use these guidelines to stay focused on the big picture.
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read