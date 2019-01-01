There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
long term
Entrepreneurs are often afraid to act because of how a decision will impact them right now. But, you need to be thinking about the future.
No company delivers quality goods on time without a strong, smooth-running supplier network. Building profitable relationships with vendors ensures long-term success.
Counterintuitively, we've found that the best short-term strategy is a long-term one.
Products come and go, but it's how you treat people, from clients to employees, that creates a firm for the ages.
More From This Topic
Customer Loyalty
That's just the start of what can become a beautiful relationship, featuring evergreen sales and long-term contracts. Have a plan for getting there.
Team-Building
Treat staff members with the long-term in mind -- treat each employee relationship as if it's going to be permanent.
Business Strategy
Money hunting with venture capitalists is like dumping cash into a sports car -- a success only for the short term.
Startup Basics
You not only need the individual capacity to focus, work collaboratively and take calculated risks but also the market awareness to constantly refine your product for appeal.
Sales
Move a potential customer into purchase mode by focusing on the long-term view, not troubling current trends.
Careers
Make the decision to run a marathon and then prepare, run, recover and repeat the process several times over. Use these guidelines to stay focused on the big picture.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?