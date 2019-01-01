My Queue

How Longchamp Turned the Basic Nylon Tote Into a Full-Blown Luxury Icon
How Longchamp Turned the Basic Nylon Tote Into a Full-Blown Luxury Icon

When the French luxury house introduced its Le Pliage bag 20 years ago, it was met with very little fanfare. Three years later and with virtually no marketing, it became a hit. Today, the company sells 10 a minute.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read