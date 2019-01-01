My Queue

Looking For a Job

After the Exit Ramp: Preparing for a Smooth Reentry Into the Workforce
After the Exit Ramp: Preparing for a Smooth Reentry Into the Workforce

Technology moves fast and people who have left jobs to raise children may be left behind. But there are ways to catch up.
Sandy Mobley | 6 min read
After 526 Rejected Job Applications, I Broke Through. So Can You.

Remember, failure is never final. Success is all about turning your setback into your comeback.
Dominic Soh | 6 min read
10 Hilarious Signs You Should Not Take That Job (Infographic)

#3: 'We're looking for a rock star ninja beast for a unique opportunity.'
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Here Are the Most Common Misspellings People Make on Their Resumes

Here's proof that job applications and calls for applicants need a second, third or fourth look.
Vivian Giang | 1 min read
The Dark Truth About the Falling Unemployment Rate

The unemployment rate is dropping not because more people are finding work, but because more people have stopped looking for work.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read