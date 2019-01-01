My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

l'oreal

Millennial Social-Media Expert Explains Her Digital Strategies for Victoria's Secret, Hyatt, L'Oreal and More
Entrepreneur Network

Millennial Social-Media Expert Explains Her Digital Strategies for Victoria's Secret, Hyatt, L'Oreal and More

Anna Schilawski talks about finding creative ways to capture consumers' attention with the help of social media.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
This Wearable Gadget Alerts You If You're Getting Too Much Sun

This Wearable Gadget Alerts You If You're Getting Too Much Sun

L'Oreal has developed a stretchable skin sensor designed to monitor ultraviolet light exposure via a wearable it is calling My UV Patch.
John Kell | 4 min read
Beauty Is Only (3-D Printed) Skin Deep

Beauty Is Only (3-D Printed) Skin Deep

Global cosmetics giant L'Oréal is giving its product testing process a high-tech facelift, using 3-D printed human skin.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read