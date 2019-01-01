My Queue

Los Claxons

Rockstars de la Innovación 2017

Los Claxons rompen las reglas para innovar

Esta banda de rock-pop originaria de Monterey, N.L., dos veces nominada al Grammy Latino ha innovado en muchas cosas. Desde la forma de hacer música, conciertos y videos hasta la manera de distribuir sus canciones.
Estivaly Calva Tapia | 11 min read