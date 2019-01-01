My Queue

Loss Prevention

Why Wal-Mart Will Welcome 'Greeters' Back Into Its Stores
Wal-Mart

Why Wal-Mart Will Welcome 'Greeters' Back Into Its Stores

The retail giant wants to put smiling faces back at its entrances to curb theft and boost sales.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
6 Low-Tech Ways to Reduce Shoplifting

6 Low-Tech Ways to Reduce Shoplifting

Lighting and personal greetings are among the low-tech ways you and can make your store less attractive to thieves.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 3 min read
Do This to Prevent Cybercrime and Save Your Business from Disaster

Do This to Prevent Cybercrime and Save Your Business from Disaster

Cyber attacks are not a matter of "if" but "when."
Kari Warberg Block | 4 min read
Do You Remember What You Did Last Tuesday? Neither Do Employees.

Do You Remember What You Did Last Tuesday? Neither Do Employees.

Poor time-tracking habits can cost your professional services company big money.
Geoff Mcqueen | 6 min read
4 Ways to Prevent Gift-Card Theft
Starting a Business

4 Ways to Prevent Gift-Card Theft

Nearly 80 percent of retailers have been a victim of gift-card fraud. Don't let your store be the next victim.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 4 min read