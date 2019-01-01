My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lovely Group

From a sweet shop to Rs 800-crore diversified group – It's a 'Lovely' family business
Family Businesses

From a sweet shop to Rs 800-crore diversified group – It's a 'Lovely' family business

Running into its third generation, Punjab-based 20 member family business that still resides together in their ancestral 40-year-old home.
Sandeep Soni | 7 min read