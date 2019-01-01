My Queue

Low-Cost Business Ideas

10 Online Careers You Can Start Today With Basically No Money
10 Online Careers You Can Start Today With Basically No Money

It doesn't require much capital to become a business consultant, virtual assistant or freelance content creator.
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
9 Low-Cost Business Ideas for College Students

It can be difficult for students to balance a part-time job with a heavy class schedule. Here are nine low-cost business ideas for under $100.
Rose Leadem | 10 min read
9 Low-Cost Business Ideas for Animal Lovers

'Products and services that help people care for their four-legged family members are in a growth pattern that I don't see slowing down for the near future.'
Grace Reader | 11 min read
10 Ways to Make Money While You Sleep

This is much, much better than staying awake worried how you'll make a buck.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Need a Business Idea? Here Are 55.

To start one of these home-based businesses, you don't need a lot of funding -- just energy, passion and the drive to succeed.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 15+ min read

12 Low-Cost Business Ideas for Introverts
12 Low-Cost Business Ideas for Introverts

Many introverts excel at running their own startups or being self-employed. Here's a list of low-cost business ideas that maximize on the skills of introversion for under $1,000.
Rose Leadem | 14 min read
75 Ideas for Businesses You Can Launch for Cheap or Free
75 Ideas for Businesses You Can Launch for Cheap or Free

It takes courage and dedication to start your own business, but not much cash.
Murray Newlands | 15+ min read
These 4 Small, Low-Cost Business Trends Are Defining 2017
These 4 Small, Low-Cost Business Trends Are Defining 2017

More than half of 2017 is in the rearview. What are you waiting for?
Due | 5 min read
10 Business Ideas for Young Entrepreneurs In Their Spare Time
10 Business Ideas for Young Entrepreneurs In Their Spare Time

These jobs that have low startup costs and are part-time are perfect for the young business person getting started.
Marsha Hunt | 6 min read
4 Ways to Build a Profitable Website From Your Own Experience
4 Ways to Build a Profitable Website From Your Own Experience

It's hard not to fantasize about building your own wealth online, but actually the idea isn't as unlikely as you think.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
25 Fastest Growing Freelance Skills
25 Fastest Growing Freelance Skills

If you're a freelancer, here are some of the highly demanded skills that could land you some big projects.
Due | 5 min read
3 Myths You Can't Afford to Believe About Startup Apps
3 Myths You Can't Afford to Believe About Startup Apps

Investing time, energy and money in these common 'truths' could lead to failure long before customers decide your fate in the app store.
Brian D. Evans | 4 min read
Franchising's 4 Hottest Categories Offer Small Costs and Big Payoffs
Franchising's 4 Hottest Categories Offer Small Costs and Big Payoffs

As the cost of franchising continues to drop, motivated and cash-strapped entrepreneurs are paying their dues with sweat instead. Here are four of the year's hottest franchise categories that do more with less.
Jason Daley | 9 min read
2016 Top 100 Low Cost Franchises
2016 Top 100 Low Cost Franchises

The top 100 low-cost franchises, all for less than $60,000.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 1 min read
3 Steps for Launching an Ecommerce Store in One Day
3 Steps for Launching an Ecommerce Store in One Day

Fast, functional, sharp and informative, all for free.
Nathan Resnick | 4 min read