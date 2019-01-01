My Queue

Loyalty

Your Team Will Only Be as Loyal to You as You Are to Them
Leadership

Your Team Will Only Be as Loyal to You as You Are to Them

Make your people your top priority.
Angela Kambouris | 6 min read
5 Life Lessons Essential for Business Success

5 Life Lessons Essential for Business Success

Step outside of your comfort zone, and never forget where you came from.
Mike Kappel | 6 min read
Is Your Loyalty to Your Employees Hurting Your Company?

Is Your Loyalty to Your Employees Hurting Your Company?

Loyalty is a fine quality unless it is killing your business.
Doug and Polly White | 7 min read
What This Medical Marijuana Company Can Teach You About Getting Buzz

What This Medical Marijuana Company Can Teach You About Getting Buzz

After raking in $100,000 every month, competitors opened up nearby, resulting in high times fading.
Mark Yarm | 2 min read
An Inspiring Discussion With Simon Sinek About Learning Your 'Why'

An Inspiring Discussion With Simon Sinek About Learning Your 'Why'

You will never figure out "how'' until you are clear on "why."
David Koji | 12 min read

How to Think About Job 'Loyalty' When You're an Independent Worker
Freelancers

How to Think About Job 'Loyalty' When You're an Independent Worker

Showing loyalty makes the difference for you between surviving and thriving.
Greg Waldorf | 5 min read
Twitter Didn't Have to Ban a User for Posting an Olympic GIF, But It Did Anyway
Twitter

Twitter Didn't Have to Ban a User for Posting an Olympic GIF, But It Did Anyway

The social network acted in the International Olympic Committee's and NBC's interests at the expense of a dedicated user.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
From Washing Cars to Running a Multi-Million Dollar Empire
Success Stories

From Washing Cars to Running a Multi-Million Dollar Empire

The first female to own a Ford dealership taught her children the secrets to sustaining success.
Rob Elder | 4 min read
Are You Looking to Make a Sale or Create a Customer?
Sales

Are You Looking to Make a Sale or Create a Customer?

Put sales on the backburner, and focus on increasing your customer lifetime value.
Daniel Newman | 4 min read
'Starbucks Rewards' and the Failure of Today's Loyalty Programs
Loyalty Programs

'Starbucks Rewards' and the Failure of Today's Loyalty Programs

A personalized business approach rewards customers and enhances engagement across the customer base.
Pini Yakuel | 4 min read
Unlocking 'the 4 Cs' to Create a Fiercely Loyal Corporate Culture
Employee loyalty

Unlocking 'the 4 Cs' to Create a Fiercely Loyal Corporate Culture

Want to hold on to your workforce? Emphasize cooperation and collaboration, for starters.
Dov Baron | 5 min read
Business Travelers: Is Loyalty Dead?
Suitcase Entrepreneur

Business Travelers: Is Loyalty Dead?

Airline and hotel loyalty programs have undergone some significant changes in the last few years.
Elaine Glusac | 4 min read
25 Tips for Earning Customer Loyalty
Customer Loyalty

25 Tips for Earning Customer Loyalty

Whatever your business, keeping your customers happy is your real job.
John Rampton | 11 min read
4 Success Lessons From a Powerful Boston Developer
Success Strategies

4 Success Lessons From a Powerful Boston Developer

Richard Friedman has an impressive history of turning real estate into gold.
Stacey Alcorn | 4 min read
What an Angry Bull Taught a Future CEO About Doing a Job Even When the Boss Isn't Watching
Lessons

What an Angry Bull Taught a Future CEO About Doing a Job Even When the Boss Isn't Watching

Getting the job done, no matter what, is a value exalted far above just doing the job you're paid to do.
Fred Brown | 7 min read