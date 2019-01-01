My Queue

Loyalty Programs

3 Ways to Build the Rewards Program Customers Want
Reward Programs

3 Ways to Build the Rewards Program Customers Want

To earn your customers' devotion, remember that loyalty is a two-way street. To get it, you've got to give it.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
Why You Should Launch a Loyalty Program in 2018

Why You Should Launch a Loyalty Program in 2018

A loyalty program can benefit your business in many different ways.
Kimberly de Silva | 6 min read
5 Steps to Creating a Loyalty Building Strategy for Your Business

5 Steps to Creating a Loyalty Building Strategy for Your Business

Building loyalty takes lots of time and patience, but these tips could help streamline the process.
Ann Smarty | 4 min read
The 5 Emotions That Drive Customer Loyalty

The 5 Emotions That Drive Customer Loyalty

If you want a customer to be loyal to your brand, you need to establish a sense of familiarity.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
Chipotle's Loyalty Program Is Broken and Here's Why

Chipotle's Loyalty Program Is Broken and Here's Why

Customer loyalty programs for brick-and-mortar businesses offer a great quid pro quo: crucial customer information.
Zach Goldstein | 5 min read

More From This Topic

This Hotel Group Will Reward Loyalty Program Members With TSA PreCheck
Loyalty Programs

This Hotel Group Will Reward Loyalty Program Members With TSA PreCheck

Carlson Rezidor is the first hotel operator to offer the perk.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
3 Ways for Content Marketers to Encourage Consumer Loyalty
Content Marketing

3 Ways for Content Marketers to Encourage Consumer Loyalty

Data proves influencer marketing is the fastest growing type of marketing today.
Constance Aguilar | 4 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Overall Hotel
Hotels

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Overall Hotel

Starwood is going out with a bang.
Jeff Chu, Margaret Rhodes, Kate Rockwood, Stephanie Schomer | 1 min read
4 Ways Mobile Payments Can Help Your Business Grow
Mobile Payments

4 Ways Mobile Payments Can Help Your Business Grow

There are more benefits to mobile payments than you might think.
Small Business PR | 4 min read
'Starbucks Rewards' and the Failure of Today's Loyalty Programs
Loyalty Programs

'Starbucks Rewards' and the Failure of Today's Loyalty Programs

A personalized business approach rewards customers and enhances engagement across the customer base.
Pini Yakuel | 4 min read
Redbox Close to Launching Its Second Attempt at a Streaming Service
Streaming

Redbox Close to Launching Its Second Attempt at a Streaming Service

Redbox Digital will offer streams for purchase or rent, as opposed to Netflix's unlimited model.
David Murphy | 3 min read
Starbucks' New Prepaid Card Lets Customers Earn Awards Anywhere
Starbucks

Starbucks' New Prepaid Card Lets Customers Earn Awards Anywhere

The prepaid card will be available later this year and usable at any retail locations that accept Visa.
Phil Wahba | 2 min read
Here Are FlyerTalk's 3 Best Loyalty Programs in America
Loyalty Programs

Here Are FlyerTalk's 3 Best Loyalty Programs in America

The site for frequent travelers looked at airlines, hotels and rental car services.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Marriott Offers Lowest Rates to Loyalty Program Members
Loyalty Programs

Marriott Offers Lowest Rates to Loyalty Program Members

The hotel chain is taking on online travel agents like Expedia and Priceline.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
How One Man Figured Out to Get a Free Starbucks Drink Every Day
Starbucks

How One Man Figured Out to Get a Free Starbucks Drink Every Day

In a move that is both genius and ethically questionable, he uses Starbucks cards and a complicated order to get free coffee.
April Walloga | 3 min read