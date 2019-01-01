My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Luggage

Australian Traveler Checks a Single Can of Beer as His Luggage
Travel

Australian Traveler Checks a Single Can of Beer as His Luggage

Now that's traveling 'light.'
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Attention Travelers: Up to 60 Percent off Carry-On Luggage, Backpacks and Spinners

Attention Travelers: Up to 60 Percent off Carry-On Luggage, Backpacks and Spinners

Amazon is offering big discounts on luggage, with tons of carryons, large check-in luggage and backpacks on sale.
TechBargains | 2 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: The Best Luggage For 4 Different Needs

Business Travel Awards 2016: The Best Luggage For 4 Different Needs

Everybody has baggage, but these luggage models offer something extra.
Jeff Chu, Margaret Rhodes, Kate Rockwood, Stephanie Schomer | 1 min read
This Inventor Is Kickstarting Carry-On Luggage That You Can Ride Like a Go-Kart

This Inventor Is Kickstarting Carry-On Luggage That You Can Ride Like a Go-Kart

Imagine riding your suitcase through the airport, and then stowing it seamlessly overhead.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
The Way We Board Airplanes Is in Need of an Upgrade

The Way We Board Airplanes Is in Need of an Upgrade

One transport designer believes he has a solution, but don't hold your breath. It's unlikely to be implemented anytime soon.
Laura Entis | 3 min read

More From This Topic

This Well-Known Luggage Maker Wants to Make Your Bag Smart
Business Travel

This Well-Known Luggage Maker Wants to Make Your Bag Smart

Through a partnership with Samsung, Samsonite is developing a line of microchip-enabled bags that will track their own location and send updates to travelers via smartphone.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Quest for the Perfect Carry-On Bag
Growth Strategies

Quest for the Perfect Carry-On Bag

In his quest for life-changing luggage, our business traveler packs up once more.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 4 min read