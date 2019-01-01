My Queue

Lululemon

The Founder of Lululemon Breaks Down His Rule of 3
Lululemon

The Founder of Lululemon Breaks Down His Rule of 3

Chip Wilson discusses how he was inspired to build the athletic apparel company.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
Lululemon Disappoints Wall Street, But Shows Signs of Recovery

Lululemon Disappoints Wall Street, But Shows Signs of Recovery

A tumultuous two years gives ways to signs new products, strategy are working for the yoga-clothes icon.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
'Anti-Ball Crushing' Pants Are Putting Lululemon on the Menswear Map

'Anti-Ball Crushing' Pants Are Putting Lululemon on the Menswear Map

The wildly popular item 'gives you and the family jewels room to breathe,' Lululemon says.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
From Apple to SoulCycle: Here's How Cult Brands Breed Loyalty and Fanaticism

From Apple to SoulCycle: Here's How Cult Brands Breed Loyalty and Fanaticism

Panelists at Social Media Week in New York City discussed how aspiring brands can achieve cult status.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson: 'Now Is the Right Time to Step Away'

Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson: 'Now Is the Right Time to Step Away'

The controversial leader resigned from the company's board today, after having stepped down as chairman in 2013.
Reuters | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Athletic Apparel Is Lapping the Broader Retail Industry
Retail Businesses

Athletic Apparel Is Lapping the Broader Retail Industry

Demand for activewear is booming, benefiting companies such as Nike, Under Armour and Lululemon.
John Kell | 4 min read
Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson Will Not Take on the Company's Board
Board of Directors

Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson Will Not Take on the Company's Board

Instead, he will sell half his shares to a private-equity firm.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Big-Name Startups Land on Most-Doomed Brands List
Going out of business

Big-Name Startups Land on Most-Doomed Brands List

Some of the companies that are expected to falter next year are headed by entrepreneurs you're very familiar with.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Lululemon Founder Won't Go Down Without a Fight
Board of Directors

Lululemon Founder Won't Go Down Without a Fight

Chip Wilson -- the yoga-retailer's founder and ousted Chairman -- is reportedly working with Goldman Sachs to gain more influence over the company he founded back in 1998.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Lululemon Messes Up... Again
Marketing

Lululemon Messes Up... Again

'You always hear the phrase that any PR is good PR. What we learned is that's not always the case,' the athletic clothing company's CFO admitted.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Still in the Doghouse: Lululemon Lowers Q4 Guidance
Small Business Heroes

Still in the Doghouse: Lululemon Lowers Q4 Guidance

The Canadian yoga-clothing company, whose chairman announced his resignation in December following his controversial remarks about women, says it has seen sales 'decelerate meaningfully' since the start of the new year.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
12 Successful Entrepreneurs Share the Best Advice They Ever Got
Leadership

12 Successful Entrepreneurs Share the Best Advice They Ever Got

Mark Cuban, Tim Ferris, Jon Taffer and more share their best words of encouragement and guidance.
Max Nisen | 8 min read