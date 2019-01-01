There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Lululemon
Lululemon
Chip Wilson discusses how he was inspired to build the athletic apparel company.
A tumultuous two years gives ways to signs new products, strategy are working for the yoga-clothes icon.
The wildly popular item 'gives you and the family jewels room to breathe,' Lululemon says.
Panelists at Social Media Week in New York City discussed how aspiring brands can achieve cult status.
The controversial leader resigned from the company's board today, after having stepped down as chairman in 2013.
More From This Topic
Retail Businesses
Demand for activewear is booming, benefiting companies such as Nike, Under Armour and Lululemon.
Going out of business
Some of the companies that are expected to falter next year are headed by entrepreneurs you're very familiar with.
Board of Directors
Chip Wilson -- the yoga-retailer's founder and ousted Chairman -- is reportedly working with Goldman Sachs to gain more influence over the company he founded back in 1998.
Marketing
'You always hear the phrase that any PR is good PR. What we learned is that's not always the case,' the athletic clothing company's CFO admitted.
Small Business Heroes
The Canadian yoga-clothing company, whose chairman announced his resignation in December following his controversial remarks about women, says it has seen sales 'decelerate meaningfully' since the start of the new year.
Leadership
Mark Cuban, Tim Ferris, Jon Taffer and more share their best words of encouragement and guidance.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?