Lunch
Employee Morale
We think we're being efficient by multitasking during lunch, but there are downsides to forgoing a break.
You're actually missing out on major benefits if you don't take some time away from your desk each day.
One teammate's morning ritual is what the rest of the team dreads daily. What to do?
Everyone wants to get more done, so try to incorporate some or all of these tips.
Research shows there are many unexpected benefits from picking up the tab for lunch, aside from deducting your meal.
More From This Topic
Lunch
Who can pass the no-time-for-lunch lunch test?
Infographics
Breaks are important. Learn how to use them wisely.
Time Management
Use these steps to not only get a proper lunch, but also accomplish any number of elusive goals.
Productivity
Do you typically scarf something down while hunched over your desk? It's killing your productivity.
Work-Life Balance
I used to try to implement a "no food in the new car" policy. It's not worth it.
Lunch
You should use this precious midday time to nap, run errands, exercise -- oh, and perhaps enjoy a nice meal with a friend or co-worker.
Etiquette
No idea is brilliant when explained while chewing.
Lunch
People get more done when they are rested and fed, so get out of the office and eat something good for you.
Personal Health
If you don't eat a good lunch, or skip it entirely, you can't possibly perform your best. Follow these four tips.
Managing Employees
Just because employees are amazing at doing their jobs doesn't mean they are happy. Read on to learn how to engage and retain your best staffers.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
