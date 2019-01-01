My Queue

Luxury Cars

Does Driving a $250K Lamborghini Live Up to the Dream?
Cars

Does Driving a $250K Lamborghini Live Up to the Dream?

We commuted to work in the brand-new Urus to see what it's like behind the wheel of the world's fastest SUV.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
After Having a 'Hell of a Year,' This Entrepreneur Rewarded Himself With the Car He Wanted, Not the Car He Needed

After Having a 'Hell of a Year,' This Entrepreneur Rewarded Himself With the Car He Wanted, Not the Car He Needed

'Anyone who says money can't buy happiness has clearly never driven my car,' says Steven Sashen, CEO and co-founder of Xero Shoes.
Joe Keohane | 3 min read
You Won't Believe This Luxe New Car Is a Volvo

You Won't Believe This Luxe New Car Is a Volvo

It has a built-in refrigerator and crystal glassware.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Exclusivity Isn't the Only Marketing Strategy for Luxury Brands

Exclusivity Isn't the Only Marketing Strategy for Luxury Brands

Not many people buy Mercedes cars because of their price tags and status.
Richard Fertig | 4 min read
5 Amazing Innovations Coming to Cars

5 Amazing Innovations Coming to Cars

From gasless to driverless, vehicles will change dramatically in the coming years.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read

How to Get Paid Millions to Drive Your Dream 'Supercar'
Luxury Cars

How to Get Paid Millions to Drive Your Dream 'Supercar'

These ten auto-entrepreneurs love fast cars, and they've turned that love into cold, hard cash.
Tim Burd | 9 min read
7 Millionaires' Cars That Just Might Inspire You to Greatness
Cars

7 Millionaires' Cars That Just Might Inspire You to Greatness

What kind of ride is your fantasy? Compare your dream to Jay Leno's and Bill Gates' reality.
Timothy Sykes | 5 min read