Luxury Watches

Add a Classy Touch to Your Workwear With These Sub-$100 Watches
Apparel

Add a Classy Touch to Your Workwear With These Sub-$100 Watches

These Breed leather-band watches add a timeless touch to any workwear.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
How This Detroit Startup Got People to Pre-Pay for a Watch Called Shinola

How This Detroit Startup Got People to Pre-Pay for a Watch Called Shinola

Shinola wasn't born of a government policy or tax incentive -- it was born of an American entrepreneur's desire to build things in America again.
Andrew Yang | 5 min read
These 2 Young Entrepreneurs Seized the Time -- and Success

These 2 Young Entrepreneurs Seized the Time -- and Success

The co-founders of startup watch company MVMT took advantage of crowdfunding and social media to market timepieces in a whole new way.
Aimee Millwood | 7 min read
Swatch and Visa Team Up for 'Pay-by-the-Wrist' Payment Feature

Swatch and Visa Team Up for 'Pay-by-the-Wrist' Payment Feature

Will the Bellamy be a major player in the payment industry? Only time will tell.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
LG Just Rolled Out a $1,200 Gold Smartwatch

LG Just Rolled Out a $1,200 Gold Smartwatch

It's called the The LG Watch Urbane Luxe and only 500 will be made.
Arjun Kharpal | 2 min read

More From This Topic

8 Luxe Innovations That Prove You Made It
You've Arrived

8 Luxe Innovations That Prove You Made It

When it's time to treat yourself, we've got some suggestions.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
For Luxe Clients, What You Should Say But Haven't
You've Arrived

For Luxe Clients, What You Should Say But Haven't

Your clients might not expect to hear these phrases but they can help your bottom line.
Margaret Littman | 3 min read
Tag Heuer, Intel Challenge Apple With Android Smartwatch
Luxury Watches

Tag Heuer, Intel Challenge Apple With Android Smartwatch

That's right. Get ready for a luxury watch running Android Wear.
Reuters | 3 min read
The Crazy, True-Life Adventures of Norway's Most Radical Billionaire
Success Stories

The Crazy, True-Life Adventures of Norway's Most Radical Billionaire

Fred Olsen is both the owner of Timex and its most successful watch designer. He's also a world-class sailor and an oil industry pioneer, and was rumored to have inspired a Simpsons character.
Shawn Tully | 15+ min read
Time Waits for No Man With This Watch-Rental Startup
Luxury Brands

Time Waits for No Man With This Watch-Rental Startup

Eleven James has applied a membership model to luxury timepieces, and found success a year in.
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read