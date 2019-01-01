There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Luxury Watches
Apparel
These Breed leather-band watches add a timeless touch to any workwear.
Shinola wasn't born of a government policy or tax incentive -- it was born of an American entrepreneur's desire to build things in America again.
The co-founders of startup watch company MVMT took advantage of crowdfunding and social media to market timepieces in a whole new way.
Will the Bellamy be a major player in the payment industry? Only time will tell.
It's called the The LG Watch Urbane Luxe and only 500 will be made.
More From This Topic
You've Arrived
When it's time to treat yourself, we've got some suggestions.
You've Arrived
Your clients might not expect to hear these phrases but they can help your bottom line.
Luxury Watches
That's right. Get ready for a luxury watch running Android Wear.
Success Stories
Fred Olsen is both the owner of Timex and its most successful watch designer. He's also a world-class sailor and an oil industry pioneer, and was rumored to have inspired a Simpsons character.
Luxury Brands
Eleven James has applied a membership model to luxury timepieces, and found success a year in.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?