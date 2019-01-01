There are no Videos in your queue.
Lying
Psychology
Forget what you've seen in the movies, former Green Beret Sergeant Major (Retired) Karl Erickson explains the tactics that work on the battlefield and in the office.
In the hustle of the startup world, entrepreneurs often drop little white lies -- and don't even consider them to be lies. Where's the ethical line?
Here's how you can learn if someone isn't telling the truth.
We've all told little white lies. But what about the big ones? What if telling them would bring your business success?
Never assume it's the truth just because you like what you're hearing.
More From This Topic
Relationships
This entrepreneur's partner is questioning everything after catching him in a lie.
Scams
Whether it's an investor who gives a startup a term sheet with no capital behind him, or an entrepreneur who raises millions of dollars with nothing but air, the startup world has a problem.
Leadership
A 24-year veteran of the Bureau shares the 'Jedi Mind Trick' that works every time.
Lying
It's not just politicians who lie. People choosing businesses lie to themselves. And the results can be disastrous.
Entrepreneur Network
If you don't search for and accept your personal truth, you will never find meaning in life.
Leadership
If you're squeamish about dealing with ruthless, narcissistic, sadistic, maniacal, backstabbing slime-balls, executive life is not for you.
Honesty
Three powerful reasons why you should always do the right thing and never turn to the dark side.
Fact vs Fiction
If you find yourself saying "I'm too busy" all the time, you might not be managing your time effectively.
Happiness
We all lie to ourselves because we want material things we don't need or deserve. The irony is, that makes us miserable.
