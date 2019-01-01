My Queue

M&A

When Acquiring a Company, Don't Forget About the People
Mergers and Acquisitions

When Acquiring a Company, Don't Forget About the People

The technology and talent acquired -- especially in high tech -- are the most valuable assets secured from an integration.
Andy Marsh | 6 min read
What Entrepreneurs Need to Know to Be Successful on the Exchange

What Entrepreneurs Need to Know to Be Successful on the Exchange

An M&A might be good for the bank, but is it good for your company? Going public on the right exchange might be the answer to your funding dilemmas.
Brady Fletcher | 5 min read
5 Tips to a Successful Merger and Acquisition

5 Tips to a Successful Merger and Acquisition

The key to a sound M&A deal is solid liquidity.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read