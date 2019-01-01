My Queue

Apple Teases Behemoth iMac Pro and New MacBooks
Apple Teases Behemoth iMac Pro and New MacBooks

The $4,999 iMac Pro is aimed at video editors and virtual reality game developers, while the iMac, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineups get new Intel processors.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
MacBook Pro Touch Bar Banned From Multiple State Bar Exams

MacBook Pro Touch Bar Banned From Multiple State Bar Exams

Prospective lawyers across the country are being asked to leave their new machines at home.
Andrew Dalton | 2 min read
Apple Drops Its Iconic Startup Chime From the New MacBook Pros

Apple Drops Its Iconic Startup Chime From the New MacBook Pros

But they automatically start-up when you open them.
Mat Smith | 2 min read
Apple Adds Touch Screen Keys to MacBook Pro

Apple Adds Touch Screen Keys to MacBook Pro

On Twitter, many potential buyers were underwhelmed by the new features and posted pictures of people crying about the new prices.
Reuters | 3 min read
Apple Has Taken Its Online Store Offline Ahead of Its Massive MacBook Launch Event Today

Apple Has Taken Its Online Store Offline Ahead of Its Massive MacBook Launch Event Today

Visitors to the website who try to buy something are greeted with a GIF telling them only that the company has 'got something special in store for you,' in multiple languages.
Rob Price | 1 min read

More From This Topic

9 Things People Think Will Happen at Tomorrow's Big MacBook Pro Event
9 Things People Think Will Happen at Tomorrow's Big MacBook Pro Event

A MacBook Pro redesign and the release of the AirPods are just a few of the things people are expecting at Apple's 'Hello Again' event tomorrow.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
Rumor: New MacBook Pro to Ditch Regular USB Ports
Rumor: New MacBook Pro to Ditch Regular USB Ports

USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 would be the sole connecters on the Pro refresh, according to a Japanese blog.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Why Apple Will Never Create an iPad-Mac Hybrid
Why Apple Will Never Create an iPad-Mac Hybrid

It's because of customer experience, says Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Benjamin Snyder | 2 min read
Microsoft Will Give You Money for Your Old MacBook
Microsoft Will Give You Money for Your Old MacBook

The company is paying $200 for Windows machines and $300 for Apple ones.
Michal Addady | 2 min read
Apple Launches a 15-Inch MacBook Pro With 'Force Touch' and An Updated iMac
Apple Launches a 15-Inch MacBook Pro With 'Force Touch' and An Updated iMac

The Mac lineup gets some new additions.
Jacob Kleinman | 2 min read
Apple to Make Several iPhones and Macs 'Obsolete' Next Month
Apple to Make Several iPhones and Macs 'Obsolete' Next Month

A leaked document has confirmed plans to drop support for several devices in June.
Killian Bell | 2 min read