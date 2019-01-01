My Queue

Machine Learning

Google Forms an External Council to Foster 'Responsible' AI

It'll help govern facial recognition, machine learning and beyond.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
5 Ways Marketers Can Gain an Edge With Machine Learning

Interpret and act on large amounts of information in a scalable way.
Karl Wirth | 7 min read
How Algorithms Can Predict Our Intentions Faster Than We Can

Every trace we leave online allows NLP to track and predict our future decisions.
Alice Goldstein | 4 min read
Launch a Career as a Data Scientist for Less Than $50

Take a deep dive into machine learning and data analysis across eight courses and 48 hours of content.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
Scale Your Startup With These 4 Technologies

Smart apps and machine learning can streamline crucial processes to efficiently grow your output.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read

7 Novice Mistakes to Avoid When Adopting Smart Devices for Your Company

Many companies launch Internet of Things initiatives but few are successfully implemented.
Yoav Vilner | 7 min read
Mars Lander Sends First Snapshots (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
This Technology Can Help Leaders Better Understand Their Employees

Natural language processing technology may be the key to making leadership development a science.
Alan Todd | 4 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Capitalize on 3 Industries Primed for Disruption

A company that can block pain in the human body? A collaborative, machine learning platform to help farmers increase crop yields? How can you get in on this action?
Mark Minevich | 6 min read
How Machine Learning Can Create a More Meritocratic, Less Biased Job Market

Machine learning-based hiring corrects a traditional process that has prioritized status over skills and background over ability.
Harj Taggar | 6 min read
The Evolution of Power: Marketer vs. Machine

Algorithms anticipate our needs and desires so well that it is an open question if consumers are really making their own decisions or just feel as though they are.
Reid Carr | 6 min read
AI Won't Replace Us Until It Becomes Much More Like Us

Artificial Intelligence needs structural changes before it can really match up with humans.
David Niki | 5 min read
5 Tech Trends Content Creators Need to Pay Attention To

Content creation will continue to evolve and morph, and as a content creator it's vital to stay ahead of the trends.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
Why Smart Cities Are a Golden Opportunity for Entrepreneurs

As we design the cities of tomorrow, entrepreneurs should take the lead.
John Wechsler | 6 min read
Preparing for the Future of AI

AI is in its infancy but already early adapters are earning better profits than competitors who lag.
Angela Ruth | 4 min read