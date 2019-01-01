There are no Videos in your queue.
Machine Learning
Interpret and act on large amounts of information in a scalable way.
Every trace we leave online allows NLP to track and predict our future decisions.
Take a deep dive into machine learning and data analysis across eight courses and 48 hours of content.
Smart apps and machine learning can streamline crucial processes to efficiently grow your output.
Internet of Things
Many companies launch Internet of Things initiatives but few are successfully implemented.
Machine Learning
Natural language processing technology may be the key to making leadership development a science.
Disruption
A company that can block pain in the human body? A collaborative, machine learning platform to help farmers increase crop yields? How can you get in on this action?
Machine Learning
Machine learning-based hiring corrects a traditional process that has prioritized status over skills and background over ability.
Marketing
Algorithms anticipate our needs and desires so well that it is an open question if consumers are really making their own decisions or just feel as though they are.
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence needs structural changes before it can really match up with humans.
Technology
Content creation will continue to evolve and morph, and as a content creator it's vital to stay ahead of the trends.
Smart City
As we design the cities of tomorrow, entrepreneurs should take the lead.
Artificial Intelligence
AI is in its infancy but already early adapters are earning better profits than competitors who lag.
