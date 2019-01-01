My Queue

India, Get Ready for the Next Wave of Automation
Automation

According to the survey, workplace automation, including the use of AI and robotics, is expected to double in India in the coming three years.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
How Speech Recognition Technology Will Lead The Way to Better Communication

More and more companies are turning to speech recognition technology to carry out tasks that were once performed by live chat agents
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
Ploughing Down Long Road Harvest To Growth

Agri-tech start-ups and private investors are ploughing hard for harvesting better growth ahead
Sandeep Soni | 8 min read