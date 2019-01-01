My Queue

Macy's

Facebook Opens Its First Pop-up Shop Inside Macy's
News and Trends

Facebook Opens Its First Pop-up Shop Inside Macy's

Plus, Resy acquires its competitor Reserve and Shipmonk raises $10 million in a series A round.
Venturer | 1 min read
How Amazon, Chipotle and Macy's Have Potentially Lost Millions on Website Crashes

How Amazon, Chipotle and Macy's Have Potentially Lost Millions on Website Crashes

Is your website ready for an influx of traffic?
Matthew McCreary | 5 min read
Macy's Is Closing 68 Stores -- Here's Where They Will Shut Down

Macy's Is Closing 68 Stores -- Here's Where They Will Shut Down

The company says nearly 4,000 employees will be affected by the closures.
Hayley Peterson | 4 min read
Macy's to Shut 100 Stores in Turnaround Push

Macy's to Shut 100 Stores in Turnaround Push

Department stores have been struggling with stiff competition from online and off-price retailers.
Reuters | 3 min read
How Brick-And-Mortar Stores Are Finding New Uses for Smartphones

How Brick-And-Mortar Stores Are Finding New Uses for Smartphones

Macy's, JCPenney and Staples are just some of the traditional retailers looking to give in-store shoppers an edge.
Reuters | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Big Brands Form Mega Customer Loyalty Program
Loyalty Programs

Big Brands Form Mega Customer Loyalty Program

With participants including Macy's, Rite Aid and more, the coalition could shake up traditional rewards programs in the U.S.
Phil Wahba | 6 min read
The Marriage of Clicks and Bricks
Retail Businesses

The Marriage of Clicks and Bricks

Ecommerce retailers have realized that shoppers find value in being able to see and inspect items in real life.
Jerry Jao | 4 min read
Tell Us: Is it Wrong for Stores to Stay Open on Thanksgiving?
Black Friday

Tell Us: Is it Wrong for Stores to Stay Open on Thanksgiving?

Should Thanksgiving be a day of rest for employees, or should we accept that Black Friday now starts on Thursday?
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
How Russell Simmons Plans to Style and Inspire Millennials Through Fashion
Russell Simmons

How Russell Simmons Plans to Style and Inspire Millennials Through Fashion

He's launching a line to target an underserved market and, the mogul hopes, inspire a new wave of emerging designers in urban fashion.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 7 min read
New Study Details Who Is Using Social Media and When
Technology

New Study Details Who Is Using Social Media and When

These demographic statistics on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and other sites can help you kick up your marketing a notch or two this year.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
This Holiday's Wow-Factor Shop Windows
Marketing

This Holiday's Wow-Factor Shop Windows

Forget deck the halls. These retailers decked out their windows for unforgettable buzz and branding. Which ideas will inspire your next great display?
Linda Lacina
Why Macy's Thanksgiving Sales Strategy Is Killing the Competition
Marketing

Why Macy's Thanksgiving Sales Strategy Is Killing the Competition

The retailer announced it will be open for its first Thanksgiving in history this year and while critics are grumbling, it's a brilliant sales strategy.
Grant Cardone | 3 min read