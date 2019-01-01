There are no Videos in your queue.
Macy's
News and Trends
Plus, Resy acquires its competitor Reserve and Shipmonk raises $10 million in a series A round.
Is your website ready for an influx of traffic?
The company says nearly 4,000 employees will be affected by the closures.
Department stores have been struggling with stiff competition from online and off-price retailers.
Macy's, JCPenney and Staples are just some of the traditional retailers looking to give in-store shoppers an edge.
Loyalty Programs
With participants including Macy's, Rite Aid and more, the coalition could shake up traditional rewards programs in the U.S.
Retail Businesses
Ecommerce retailers have realized that shoppers find value in being able to see and inspect items in real life.
Black Friday
Should Thanksgiving be a day of rest for employees, or should we accept that Black Friday now starts on Thursday?
Russell Simmons
He's launching a line to target an underserved market and, the mogul hopes, inspire a new wave of emerging designers in urban fashion.
Technology
These demographic statistics on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and other sites can help you kick up your marketing a notch or two this year.
Marketing
Forget deck the halls. These retailers decked out their windows for unforgettable buzz and branding. Which ideas will inspire your next great display?
Marketing
The retailer announced it will be open for its first Thanksgiving in history this year and while critics are grumbling, it's a brilliant sales strategy.
