Main Street Entrepreneur

With No Website or Marketing Department, He Became a Millionaire Selling Potato Peelers on Park Avenue
Sales

With No Website or Marketing Department, He Became a Millionaire Selling Potato Peelers on Park Avenue

Joe Andes was a master salesman of the old school. He made his fortune one $5 sale at a time, working on a busy Manhattan street corner.
Gregg Schwartz | 4 min read
To See If Your Idea Can Be a Success, Focus on N.E.R.C.M.

To See If Your Idea Can Be a Success, Focus on N.E.R.C.M.

Entrepreneurs should consider these five factors when deciding if they should pull the trigger on their business idea.
Jay Glauser | 1 min read
13 Simple Ways to Market Your Business Offline

13 Simple Ways to Market Your Business Offline

Here are proven strategies for growing your business the old-fashion way.
Michael Glauser | 4 min read
The 5-Level Approach to Building a Community of Fans for Your Business

The 5-Level Approach to Building a Community of Fans for Your Business

Learn how to develop a following of fans who will be loyal to your company.
Michael Glauser | 6 min read
Want to Be a Successful Entrepreneur? Do What You Know.

Want to Be a Successful Entrepreneur? Do What You Know.

Going into an industry unfamiliar to you could be detrimental.
Jay Glauser | 1 min read

More From This Topic

To Increase Your Chance of Success, Get Into an Industry You Know
Main Street Entrepreneur

To Increase Your Chance of Success, Get Into an Industry You Know

The more experience you have in your industry, the more you know about the products, services, competitors, suppliers, channels of distribution, customers, and opportunities.
Michael Glauser | 5 min read
How These 5 Entrepreneurs Used Their Limited Resources to Grow Their Business Into a Successful Venture
Main Street Entrepreneur

How These 5 Entrepreneurs Used Their Limited Resources to Grow Their Business Into a Successful Venture

There are always ways to produce big results with small means, which is critical to an entrepreneur's long-term success and sustainability.
Michael Glauser | 7 min read
Without Purpose, Your Business Will Not Succeed
Main Street Entrepreneur

Without Purpose, Your Business Will Not Succeed

Launching a startup because of money is not a strong enough motivator to get you through all of the challenges.
Jay Glauser | 1 min read
5 Small-Business Owners Share the Secrets to Building a Strong Network of Mentors
Main Street Entrepreneur

5 Small-Business Owners Share the Secrets to Building a Strong Network of Mentors

From finding the right people to making it easy for your mentors, here are some tips on building the ultimate brain trust.
Michael Glauser | 4 min read
5 Keys for Building a Business Without Money
Main Street Entrepreneur

5 Keys for Building a Business Without Money

Don't let a lack of funding stop you from getting started. Follow these steps to start your business today.
Michael Glauser | 5 min read
4 Tips for Growing a Sustainable Business
Growth Strategies

4 Tips for Growing a Sustainable Business

Want your business to last? This successful entrepreneur can tell you what you need to go from just satisfying your customers to making them your true partners.
Wendy Keller | 7 min read
Michael Glauser's 10 Books That Will Kick Start Your Entrepreneurial Dreams
Entrepreneur Reads

Michael Glauser's 10 Books That Will Kick Start Your Entrepreneurial Dreams

Great books keep us informed about our world, introduce us to inspiring role models, and teach us important concepts we can apply in life and business.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
How to Know What Passions to Pursue
Ask the Expert

How to Know What Passions to Pursue

To determine if your idea is worth exploring follow this two-step process.
Michael Glauser | 4 min read
4 Ways Small Businesses Can Survive the Slower Months
Success Strategies

4 Ways Small Businesses Can Survive the Slower Months

If your business is prone to industry changes, it's essential to bake a strategy right into your business plan. Here are few tips to get you started.
Cris Burnam | 4 min read
Have a Burning Business Question? Ask Our Small Business Expert Mike Glauser.
Ask the Expert

Have a Burning Business Question? Ask Our Small Business Expert Mike Glauser.

As a successful founder, professor and consultant, Glauser is ready to take any entrepreneurship question you throw his way.
Andrea Huspeni | 3 min read