Make in India

Constant Fortification of Security to Shield Digital Payments Comprehensively
Digital Payments

Constant Fortification of Security to Shield Digital Payments Comprehensively

India envisions to go 100per cent paperless when it comes to digital payments and securing these payments will only help to spring the vision come to life
Madhurima Roy | 3 min read
Making India's First Home-Grown Craft Beer Brand Made This 27-Year-Old Brewer Enter The Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List

Making India's First Home-Grown Craft Beer Brand Made This 27-Year-Old Brewer Enter The Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List

With home-grown craft beer, Simba, this entrepreneur is carving an unparallel presence in the Indian craft beer market
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
Techie Tuesday: Online Gaming on The Rise & Paytm First is Here

Techie Tuesday: Online Gaming on The Rise & Paytm First is Here

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Mohit Sabharwal | 1 min read
The Digital Push of Narendra Modi Government

The Digital Push of Narendra Modi Government

Digital India has been getting boosted by the Government, will Budget 2019 see a bigger enhancement?
Madhurima Roy | 4 min read
Interim Budget 2019 Expectations: Manufacturers Seek Viable Credit Availability

Interim Budget 2019 Expectations: Manufacturers Seek Viable Credit Availability

Indian manufacturers have high expectations from Interim Budget 2019; are seeking safety from foreign competition, accessibility for global outreach and more
Aastha Singal | 5 min read

More From This Topic

#8 Marathons That Show There Is More To Life Than Just Your Corporate Office
Lifestyle

#8 Marathons That Show There Is More To Life Than Just Your Corporate Office

Entrepreneur India brings you a list of marathons in India that have to be there in your must-try bucket list
Priyadarshini Patwa | 5 min read
This Second-Generation Entrepreneur Knows How to Work & Play all at Once
Tomorrow Inc

This Second-Generation Entrepreneur Knows How to Work & Play all at Once

Being at the helm at Intex, Keshav Bansal is also the owner of the Gujarat Lions - team in the Indian Premier League
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Time is Right to Explore, Upgrade and Create the Future Workforce
Workforce of the Future

Time is Right to Explore, Upgrade and Create the Future Workforce

We've have achieved success in creating a workforce which was ready for the IT boom some years ago and we have the potential to achieve similar things in other sectors too
Vasim Shaikh | 4 min read
Why Technology Is Important To Entrepreneurs Today
Technology

Why Technology Is Important To Entrepreneurs Today

From finance to advertising, what is the success mantra for an entrepreneur today
Kalpana Kumaran | 4 min read
A Daughter's Account on Reviving the Renewable Energy Maker
Family Businesses

A Daughter's Account on Reviving the Renewable Energy Maker

Suzlon 2.0: Daddy's girl grows up from the shadow of her illustrious billionaire father
Punita Sabharwal | 9 min read
FY 2018-19: Challenges for the Auto Component Marketplace
Automobile

FY 2018-19: Challenges for the Auto Component Marketplace

Despite various challenges, auto market is still holding its castle
Oleksandr Danylenko | 3 min read
How Make in India has Boosted the Manufacturing Sector
Make in India

How Make in India has Boosted the Manufacturing Sector

We don't want India to be recognized as a country having a cheap labour force but as a country manufacturing world class goods
Avneet Singh Marwah | 5 min read
India's First AR Headset is Ready to Take on Global Giants
Augmented Reality

India's First AR Headset is Ready to Take on Global Giants

Globally, there are three other players working on the same device but in India, Dimension NXG is the first startup to make AR headset
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
With SoftBank Confirming Flipkart's Buyout, is this the End of an Era For Indian ecommerce?
E-commerce

With SoftBank Confirming Flipkart's Buyout, is this the End of an Era For Indian ecommerce?

Walmart picks up a majority stake in Flipkart. But is this the fate of Flipkart that Startup India had hoped for?
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Why 3D Printing Is A Huge Business Opportunity For India ?
3D Printers

Why 3D Printing Is A Huge Business Opportunity For India ?

The 3D printing material & equipment market in the Asia Pacific is predicted to witness high growth in the coming years
Nidhi Singh | 5 min read