Maker Studios

YouTube's Biggest Star Is Getting His Own Network From Disney
YouTube

With more than 40 million subscribers, PewDiePie has the single biggest YouTube channel and he's amassing a group of likeminded content creators to create content.
Michal Addady | 2 min read
Why Disney's $500 Million Acquisition of Maker Studios Is Proving Less Than Picture Perfect

Maker CEO Ynon Kreiz and top executives are rumored to be leaving Disney by year's end, as the company failed to meet certain growth goals.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
'Super Size Me' Filmmaker Is Producing a New Web Series on Entrepreneurship

Documentarian Morgan Spurlock is bringing his box-office acclaim to new media with a forthcoming online video channel called Smartish.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
YouTube to Open Free Production Facility for NYC-Based Creators

YouTube Space New York follows similar facilities in London, Los Angeles and Tokyo.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read