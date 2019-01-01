There are no Videos in your queue.
Makerbot
Layoffs
The layoffs at the 3-D printer company are in addition to the significant cuts made in April.
Kegan Schouwenburg, co-founder and CEO of SOLS, discusses the applications of 3-D printing beyond its novelty factor.
Hold your breath. Make a wish. Count to three. 3D Systems' new Hershey's chocolate printer is really sweet.
Along with reductions in cost to developing prototypes, these DIYers may also spur creative new ideas.
At the launch of Tribeca Film Festival's Innovation Week, a panel of leaders in NYC talked about what excites them most right now. Answers ranged from a crowdfunded virtual reality headset to a new way to think about our own identities.
Handmade gifts from the heart are more meaningful, but cutting edge gifts may be better conversation pieces.
In the latest update to its ubiquitous Photoshop program, available today, Adobe has added 3-D printing capabilities.
MakerBot announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that it will have a 3-D printer available for sale this spring for just over $1,000.
