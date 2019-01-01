My Queue

Makerbot

MakerBot Lays Off 20 Percent of Its Staff for the Second Time This Year
Layoffs

MakerBot Lays Off 20 Percent of Its Staff for the Second Time This Year

The layoffs at the 3-D printer company are in addition to the significant cuts made in April.
Andrew Zaleski | 5 min read
What Is Consumer 3-D Printing Really Good For?

What Is Consumer 3-D Printing Really Good For?

Kegan Schouwenburg, co-founder and CEO of SOLS, discusses the applications of 3-D printing beyond its novelty factor.
Laura Entis | 5 min read
CocoJet: 3-D Printing and Hershey's Chocolate, Together at Last

CocoJet: 3-D Printing and Hershey's Chocolate, Together at Last

Hold your breath. Make a wish. Count to three. 3D Systems' new Hershey's chocolate printer is really sweet.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
The Make-It-Yourself Movement Is a New Mecca for Entrepreneurs

The Make-It-Yourself Movement Is a New Mecca for Entrepreneurs

Along with reductions in cost to developing prototypes, these DIYers may also spur creative new ideas.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
Hottest of the Hot: The Most Exciting Trends in Innovation Right Now

Hottest of the Hot: The Most Exciting Trends in Innovation Right Now

At the launch of Tribeca Film Festival's Innovation Week, a panel of leaders in NYC talked about what excites them most right now. Answers ranged from a crowdfunded virtual reality headset to a new way to think about our own identities.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read

More From This Topic

V-Day for Techies: 3-D Print Your Valentine's Gift
Technology

V-Day for Techies: 3-D Print Your Valentine's Gift

Handmade gifts from the heart are more meaningful, but cutting edge gifts may be better conversation pieces.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Photoshop's Latest Feature: 3-D Printing Capability
Technology

Photoshop's Latest Feature: 3-D Printing Capability

In the latest update to its ubiquitous Photoshop program, available today, Adobe has added 3-D printing capabilities.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
3-D Printers Take a Step Toward the Mainstream
Technology

3-D Printers Take a Step Toward the Mainstream

MakerBot announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that it will have a 3-D printer available for sale this spring for just over $1,000.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read