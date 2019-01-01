My Queue

Makers

Making Things Makes Us Better Leaders
Leadership

Making Things Makes Us Better Leaders

Good leaders see past their tasks to become stewards of what might be.
Bob Priest-Heck | 4 min read
Emerging Markets Are the Next Frontier of 3D Printing

Emerging Markets Are the Next Frontier of 3D Printing

Emerging markets can use the technology to leapfrog development stages to go straight to local, high-tech production.
Ping Jiang | 6 min read
He Designed Elon Musk's Favorite Mug. Now He's Getting a Boost in Sales.

He Designed Elon Musk's Favorite Mug. Now He's Getting a Boost in Sales.

This maker shares what it's like to get a plug from the Tesla billionaire.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
Martha Stewart: These Are the Ingredients That Yield Business Success

Martha Stewart: These Are the Ingredients That Yield Business Success

'I don't think there are a lot of utterly fantastic products that go unnoticed nowadays,' the mogul told Entrepreneur at Saturday's American Made Summit.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the New TBS Show, 'America's Greatest Makers'

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the New TBS Show, 'America's Greatest Makers'

Failure is not the end, think big but keep it simple and keep on learning are just a few entrepreneurial truisms you can takeaway from the new TV series.
Carol Roth | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Shaq and 'Big Bang Theory' Star to Judge TBS's New Inventor-Focused Show
Television

Shaq and 'Big Bang Theory' Star to Judge TBS's New Inventor-Focused Show

Look out, 'Shark Tank.'
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Amazon Launches a Maker Marketplace That Will Compete With Etsy
Amazon

Amazon Launches a Maker Marketplace That Will Compete With Etsy

The new online store is called Handmade at Amazon.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Why This New Filament for 3-D Printers Could Make the Production Process Easier
3D Printers

Why This New Filament for 3-D Printers Could Make the Production Process Easier

3D Systems today unveiled a new support filament that dissolves in water as opposed to chemicals.
Catherine Clifford | 1 min read
Want to Test Your Product Idea? Join the Makers.
Inventing

Want to Test Your Product Idea? Join the Makers.

Bringing your goods to a Maker Faire will grant you a creative audience that will test your designs. This worked wonders for the creator of a rubber band shotgun.
Stephen Key | 4 min read
Etsy Dips a Toe Into Crowdfunding for Makers
Etsy

Etsy Dips a Toe Into Crowdfunding for Makers

The Brooklyn-based online craft marketplace is testing out a pilot program that allows makers to raise money for production costs.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Entrepreneurs Are Making Detroit a Hot Spot for Craft Retail
Detroit

Entrepreneurs Are Making Detroit a Hot Spot for Craft Retail

The upside of the Motor City's epic struggle with abandonment is a vast supply of materials for high-end goods made by ambitious startups.
Amanda Lewan | 3 min read
Why the Wallet Is the Perfect Product for Crowdfunding
Kickstarter

Why the Wallet Is the Perfect Product for Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding platform Kickstarter released a manifesto that explores why campaigns involving wallets, money clips and card holders are so popular on the site.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
The Make-It-Yourself Movement Is a New Mecca for Entrepreneurs
Technology

The Make-It-Yourself Movement Is a New Mecca for Entrepreneurs

Along with reductions in cost to developing prototypes, these DIYers may also spur creative new ideas.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
Kid Inventor Whose Marshmallow Launcher Impressed Obama Gets VIP Ticket to State of the Union
Ready For Anything

Kid Inventor Whose Marshmallow Launcher Impressed Obama Gets VIP Ticket to State of the Union

Joey Hudy wowed President Obama at the White House Science Fair and has since secured a spot as Intel's youngest intern.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
How Two College Buddies Transformed CustomMade.com
Ready For Anything

How Two College Buddies Transformed CustomMade.com

A site once reserved for woodworkers to advertise their services is today helping young-entrepreneur makers quit their jobs -- and still earn a living.
Brian Patrick Eha | 5 min read