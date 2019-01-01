There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
makeup
YouTube Icon
Christen Dominique built a beauty brand and a following of more than 4 million subscribers by showcasing simple, everyday makeup techniques.
It took less than two years for Kylie Cosmetics to reach an estimated $630 million in sales.
Ryan Kelly creates incredible art on her lips inspired by the likes of Harry Potter, Cup O' Noodles and the Rolling Stones -- and it's gained her nearly 73,000 Instagram followers.
Going makeup-free could cost you.
You won't believe the grimy gunk people used to smear on their eyelashes -- and still do.
More From This Topic
Private Equity
When Laura Geller made the emotionally-wrought decision to take on private equity investors, it forever altered the trajectory of the cosmetics company she founded 17 years ago.
Far Out Tech
Global cosmetics giant L'Oréal is giving its product testing process a high-tech facelift, using 3-D printed human skin.
Fashion
The maker of the world's first flavored lip balm is closing its doors for good, but sweet, sweet Lip Smackers will live on.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?