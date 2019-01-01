My Queue

makeup

How Christen Dominique Went From Locker Room Makeup Artist to YouTube Star
How Christen Dominique Went From Locker Room Makeup Artist to YouTube Star

Christen Dominique built a beauty brand and a following of more than 4 million subscribers by showcasing simple, everyday makeup techniques.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
How Kylie Jenner Built One of the Fastest-Growing Beauty Brands Ever

How Kylie Jenner Built One of the Fastest-Growing Beauty Brands Ever

It took less than two years for Kylie Cosmetics to reach an estimated $630 million in sales.
Tiffani Bova | 7 min read
How Left Shark's Super Bowl Performance Inspired a Makeup Artist to Launch Her Instagram Career

How Left Shark's Super Bowl Performance Inspired a Makeup Artist to Launch Her Instagram Career

Ryan Kelly creates incredible art on her lips inspired by the likes of Harry Potter, Cup O' Noodles and the Rolling Stones -- and it's gained her nearly 73,000 Instagram followers.
Hayden Field | 11 min read
How a Little Lipstick Could Add Thousands to Your Paycheck

How a Little Lipstick Could Add Thousands to Your Paycheck

Going makeup-free could cost you.
Valentina Zarya | 2 min read
The Greasy, Glamorous Rise of Mascara

The Greasy, Glamorous Rise of Mascara

You won't believe the grimy gunk people used to smear on their eyelashes -- and still do.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read

More From This Topic

How Private Equity Investors Gave This 17-Year-Old Beauty Brand a $100 Million Makeover
How Private Equity Investors Gave This 17-Year-Old Beauty Brand a $100 Million Makeover

When Laura Geller made the emotionally-wrought decision to take on private equity investors, it forever altered the trajectory of the cosmetics company she founded 17 years ago.
Geoff Weiss | 6 min read
Beauty Is Only (3-D Printed) Skin Deep
Beauty Is Only (3-D Printed) Skin Deep

Global cosmetics giant L'Oréal is giving its product testing process a high-tech facelift, using 3-D printed human skin.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Iconic Teen Makeup Brand Bonne Bell Is No More
Iconic Teen Makeup Brand Bonne Bell Is No More

The maker of the world's first flavored lip balm is closing its doors for good, but sweet, sweet Lip Smackers will live on.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read